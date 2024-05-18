Kiara Advani stuns in ivory outfit ahead of her 77th Cannes Film Festival debut, calls it ‘rendezvous at the Riviera’

Actor Kiara Advani is all set to debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Before walking the red carpet, Kiara shared a video giving a glimpse of her outfit. (Also Read | Kiara Advani leaves for Cannes Film Festival 2024; serves major fashion goals as she's spotted at airport. Watch) Kiara Advani shared a video from Cannes.

What Kiara wore in Cannes

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kiara Advani posted a brief clip as she posed outdoors for the camera. The actor was seen in an ivory outfit with a deep neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired it with large matching earrings and heels. The video started with Kiara getting out of a car. She then walked, posed and smiled on a deck.

Kiara shared a video of herself

Sharing the video, Kiara captioned it, "Rendezvous at the Riviera (blue heart emoji)." Kiara also added Barbara Pravi's Voila as the background song. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr Prabal Gurung. Taking to his Instagram account, Prabal re-shared Kiara's post. He wrote, "Cannes. Actor @kiaraaliaadvani wears the draped ivory crepe back satin dress from Fall 2024."

Celebs, fans react to Kiara's post

Reacting to the post, Tisca Chopra posted a heart on fire emoji. Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji. A fan wrote, "The most beautiful woman." A person said, "Woww @kiaraaliaadvani." An Instagram user commented, "Kiara is fire. She look gorgeous." "The simple outfit looks elegant on her. Way to go," read a comment.

Whom will Kiara represent in France

On Thursday morning, Kiara headed to France to represent India at Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes. She will represent India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, emphasising India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. It will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event brings together several women from around the world and recognises their contributions to the entertainment field.

Kiara's upcoming films

Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon. She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR 2, which will also feature Jr NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has Don 3 lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash in Toxic.