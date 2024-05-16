Kiara Advani leaves for Cannes Film Festival 2024; serves major fashion goals as she's spotted at airport. Watch

Cannes 2024: Fans will see Kiara Advani mark her debut at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival soon. On Wednesday evening, Kiara was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport as she headed to Cannes for the festival. Kiara will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes 2024. (Also read: Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024; will represent India at Women in Cinema Gala) Kiara Advani cut a chic look at the Mumbai airport.

Kiara heads for Cannes

Kiara served major fashion goals as she was seen at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. The actor was seen in a light-brown long jacket, which she wore over a cream-coloured outfit. She tied her hair in a messy bun and also wore sunglasses. As paparazzi surrounded her for photographs, she smiled and posed for a few seconds before heading towards the airport gate.

More details

Kiara will be attending Cannes Film Festival as part of the Cinema Gala dinner hosted by Vanity Fair, which will bring together six women from around the world and recognise their contributions to the entertainment field. As per a report by Variety, four-panel discussions about global incentives and filming will take place at Cannes Film Festival 2024 and will be held at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. The panel which Kiara will be part of is for the Red Cinema International Film Festival.

Apart from Kiara, Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shobita Dhulipala will be the other Indian actors who will be at Cannes this year. Indian director Payal Kapadia's first feature film All We Imagine as Light is all set to premiere in the main competition section. The first Indian film to premiere at Cannes after three decades, the drama stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam.