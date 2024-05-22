Internet dissects Kelly Rowland and security guard drama on Cannes red carpet

Kelly Rowland, the former Destiny’s Child member, made waves at the Cannes Film Festival during the red carpet premiere of the French-Italian film ‘Marcello Mio.’ Kelly Rowland arrives for the screening of the film "Marcello Mio" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP)(AFP)

Photos captured Rowland’s initial entrance, where she smiled at the crowd while ascending the red carpet steps.

But a viral footage showed Rowland’s heated argument as she ventured into the venue. She exchanged words with one of the security personnel, who grabbed her arm in what could be interpreted as a means to escort the singer into the screening, as noted by Daily Mail.

Rowland could be seen angrily pointing a finger at the security, and that could be seen as her scolding the guard in the presence of photographers.

The security guard looked quite overwhelmed and agitated while responding to Rowland, the latter who escalated up the steps before coming back down to express herself further.

It was uncertain what led to the disagreement.

Rowland’s stunning red strapless gown, complete with a lengthy train, turned heads on the red carpet. She accessorized with a sparkly diamond necklace, a matching ring, and a clutch purse.

Internet chimes in with theories and hilarious comments

One witty user quipped, “Don't talk to me like that. Don't talk to me like that. You're not my momma. I told you not to talk to me like that.”

“Do you understand how out of pocket you have to be for Kelly Rowland to have to check you? Literally one of the sweetest people in the world, but don't get it twisted. What y'all think she said? I think she said 'don't talk to me like that, I'm not a child',” another one piped in.

One used, “Lip readers are saying Kelly Rowland told female security 'don't talk to me like that, I'm not a child', while pointing her finger at her after stepping on her dress at Cannes Festival in France.”

Another posted, “It was very clear Kelly Rowland was trying to take photos and they were rushing her then that security guard stepped on her dress and Kelly tried to correct her nicely and the security guard decided to be rude and Kelly said 'Don't talk to me like that'.”

This incident wasn’t the first time drama followed Rowland this year

In February, the Mea Culpa actress made headlines when she walked off the set of the ‘Today’ show. The reason? Her dressing rooms reportedly “weren’t up to par.”

Rowland and her team engaged in a game of “musical dressing rooms,” seeking an alternative space on a different floor. Unfortunately, that room was already occupied by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

A source close to the incident told Page Six, “Kelly and her team were not happy.”

“They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving Hoda without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour.”

The organizer offered her several other options, including multiple talent dressing rooms and larger utility makeup and hair areas.

The source said, “They didn’t want that. [The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren’t happy with it, so they walked and they left.”

The last-minute shuffle led to British superstar Rita Ora stepping in to fill the vacant spot.

Following the incident, Rowland’s representative told Entertainment Tonight, “After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent.”