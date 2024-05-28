Jujutsu Kaisen faces backlash in Japan for controversial Chapter 261; ‘hate seeing Yuta like…’

Jujutsu Kaisen, the record-breaking manga that took the world by storm, is facing a storm of its own in Japan. The recent addition to the series was one of the most hyped chapters before its release; however, now it has become the most ‘controversial’ chapter, dropping like a cursed bomb. Called out for its “insanely crazy” and "terribly twisted" plot by some readers, the chapter has left JJK fans divided. they're upset because they're unsure if the heroes made the right choices, at least morally speaking. Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter stirs controversy as Yuta suffers severe injuries in a bloody clash with sorcerers. Fans debate the morality of plot twists and cultural values depicted in the manga. Chapter 261's unexpected turn leaves readers divided.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 faces backlash in Japan

Chapter 261 remained the most discussed due to its plot, which teased Gojo’s comeback. However, it was later revealed that it wasn’t Gojo but Yuta Okkotsu who switched bodies using Kenjaku’s technique. This unexpected twist has sparked heated debate, particularly within Asian communities. Many fans question the morality of such drastic action, with some even expressing disappointment that it clashes with major cultural values.

“The view that filial piety of a spiritual son toward his father figure could be so great, it led him to horrifying self-sacrifice was excruciatingly bleak. Let's call chapter 261 as it truly is. Excruciatingly bleak. It is dark fantasy, but imho it crossed some lines.” A disappointed fan expressed that, despite the good plot development, it's important to consider how cultural values are represented in such influential fiction which is consumed by a large number of teens. . They pointed out the disturbing aspect of Yuta, a character known for his selflessness, willingly taking on the sacrifice of wearing his father figure's dead body. “It's messed up.”

JJK 261 quick recap

Well, it looks like Maki wasn't the only one who was against this plan; fans were against it too. In the flashback, Yuta told Gojo that he had a plan to dispose of his body, and Gojo agreed to it because he didn't want to lose the battle against the King of Curses and didn't really care about his body.

In the end, there's a blood bath between the sorcerers and Sukuna, which ends with Yuta getting slashed in two halves, just like Satoru Gojo. and were upset to see Yuta in pain and seriously hurt. Although it's certain that Yuta lives, his injuries are too severe. There's a chance that he may survive, but it's hard to say. Fans were upset to see Yuta in pain and seriously hurt. Although it's certain that Yuta lives, his injuries are too severe. There's a chance that he may survive, but it's hard to say.

Fans react to JJK 261

“This is what did not sit right with me too.. I felt so sick and was able to understand how gojo must have felt when he saw geto in Shibuya.,” a user wrote. Another one commented, “Where were these sentiments with Nanako and Mimiko? I don’t understand why it takes something happening to Gojo (who didn’t raise Yuta) for all of these talking points to be raised. Was this not disturbing then? Or am I missing something?.” Easily the most batshit insane anime shit chapter ever, I love Yuta but I hate seeing him like this. This was insane. Like holy hell. ANYTHING is possible now.” Another chimed in.