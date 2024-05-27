Netflix is stirring the Golden Goblets of love once again with season 4 of the addictive series, Love is Blind Brazil. This season promises a ‘Fresh New Start’ hinting at a major twist with its brand-new tagline. Get ready to have your hearts locked in the isolated pods where singles connect based solely on conversation, building emotional connections before ever setting eyes on each other and deciding on ‘I Do.’ Check out the release date, host reveal, and the trailer drop, all promising a season filled with drama, romance, and the age-old question: is love truly blind? Love is Blind Season 4 Brazil: Release date, host, trailer, Netflix teases a Fresh New Start(Netflix)

Love is Blind season 4 Brazil release date

The Love Is Blind franchise, following the highly successful run of the main show, has debuted many international versions, including Love Is Blind: Brazil, Japan, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, and more. Now, the fourth season of Brazil, which has become another highly successful adaptation, is heading for its fourth season. The show will debut on Netflix on June 19.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Massiel Taveras speaks out on pushing Cannes guard incident, praises 'queen' Kelly Rowland; 'We need..

Love is Blind season 4 Brazil host

Returning to host the fourth consecutive season, Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo are set to bring a fresh new start into action. The couple, who got married in 2020, has since remained one of the most powerful couples and a perfect choice as the franchise hosts. However, this time the show is bringing a change to its format. While it will stick to its original version of singles interacting in pods and making decisions, the season will introduce a new set of heartbroken singles.

“This time, we decided to bring on people who have had their hearts broken in the past, but still believe in love,” host Klebber Toledo was seen introducing the season in the trailer. Speaking of which yes, we do have a new trailer for Love is Blind season 4 Brazil.

Love is Blind season 4 Brazil trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 4, which will be set in Brazil. The fourth season will largely focus on the journeys of people who have been in a long-term relationship but faced heartbreak, who have been divorced or almost married, and who are ready to open their hearts again. The trailer is two and a half minutes long and shows hopeful singles walking into the pod and walking out in tears.