Michael Cohen plans to run for Congress, spill ‘Trump secrets’ in new book after Hush Money verdict

The criminal trial of Donald J. Trump has been extended until Wednesday as jurors are expected to begin their deliberations after hearing extensive closing arguments from both parties, which presented the case in stark contrast on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Trump and a key figure in the case, was seen enjoying a 'good' day in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend, seemingly relishing the spotlight and fame.

Following his explosive testimony against his former boss, Cohen plans to reveal more in an upcoming tell-all book. Additionally, the former President's "fixer" may also be considering a run for Congress.

Michael Cohen plans to run for Congress

Multiple sources told PageSix that Cohen is planning to run for Congress, his next move following the trial’s verdict. Insiders claim that he was seen attending numerous parties and visiting major hangout spots over the weekend, with some describing him as a "walking reality show". During Tuesday's hearing, Trump's lawyer branded the key witness a "GLOAT". While the lawyers didn't hold back in calling him "literally the greatest liar of all time," sources who observed him over the weekend found him thoroughly enjoying the fame he was receiving.

An insider told the outlet, “He lit up like a Christmas tree when strangers approached him and wanted to shake his hand. He stood up and chatted with people and was treated like a celebrity. He is parading around like he doesn’t have a care in the world, and is very proud of himself.”

The now-disbarred attorney, who admitted to stealing Trump’s organisation money, was spotted dining at 75 Main where he was overheard discussing his plans to "run for Congress." At a high-profile party he attended, Cohen reportedly received an offer of a massive cheque from a New York socialite if he chose to run for the position. “Cohen was strutting confidently around the Hamptons as if he were the biggest star.” Another source remarked.

Michael Cohen plans on a new book

After his first book, "Disloyal: A Memoir; The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J.," reports indicate that the former Trump 'fixer' is eyeing yet another bombshell book, potentially revealing more secrets. The magazine cited a source stating, "Cohen hinted he’d be writing another book once the trial has been decided from his point of view." It added, "Cohen is clearly enjoying every minute of his fame, and infamy, now that he’s off the stand."