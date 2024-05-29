Jennifer Lopez’s Vegas dream teeters: $90M residency at risk, Ben Affleck MIA, ticket sales slump

Jennifer Lopez's reign might be facing a dramatic curtain call as the Las Vegas nightmare unfolds. According to insiders, her much-hyped return to Sin City for a record-breaking $90 million residency is on shaky ground. Months back, the newly married couple Bennifer 2.0 were spending every waking moment out and about in LA, and now an insider tells The Post that the singer, soon to kick off her tour, was set to book a series of concerts at The MGM Grand. However, poor ticket and album sales could hurt the deal. Jennifer Lopez flaunts her gold Schiaparelli sunglasses (Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez’s $90M residency at ‘jeopardy’

“MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous,” a source informed the outlet stating that the Can’t Get Enough singer is currently slated to receive around $1 Million per show. A total of 90 concert dates are on the cards in 2025, and if the deal finalises, her Vegas dream is going nowhere. However, looking at the pre-booking sales the situation looks a bit concerning. “It’s pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas.” The source added.

Despite extensive publicity, including the release of a new documentary called The Greatest Love Story I’ve Ever Told, which highlighted the couple's rekindled romance and marriage in 2022, Lopez's ninth studio album, This is Me Now… made an incredibly disappointing debut on the Billboard 200 at No. 38. This was a major letdown considering the 2002 predecessor, This Is Me … Then produced two of her biggest hits, Jenny From the Block and All I Have.

The source thinks JLo's Las Vegas shows might not be as expensive as planned. Instead of getting $1 million per show, she might get a smaller amount, like $600,000, and do fewer shows total. Another one said, that the deal was never “officially signed’ and things are in progress.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit rough patch in marriage

On one hand, the singer is preparing for her highly anticipated tour titled "This Is Me...Live, previously known as This Is Me…Now, which begins in June. On the other hand, troubles in the marriage of Bennifer have surfaced. Just months after Jennifer Lopez sang about her love story with Ben Affleck, reports of the couple heading for divorce began to circulate. This was followed by the Accountant 2 star’s dramatic move from their shared Beverly Hills mansion to a rental property in Brentwood.

The couple had not been pictured together for about a month until they finally appeared at one of their children's school events. Multiple sources have mentioned "trouble in paradise," noting that the couple has been attending major red-carpet events separately. However, neither Ben nor Jen has addressed the rumours and instead are currently focusing entirely on their careers.