Jennifer Lopez finds growing trend of using AI scary: 'We have them stealing our faces’

Jennifer's new film Atlas explores the dangers and potential benefits of artificial intelligence, which has just premiered on Netflix. It was at the film’s Los Angeles premiere when Jenifer opened up about her fears around the trend of AI.

What did she say

The multi-talented star also talked about her own experience, and how she felt exploited. She recalled a time when certain ads “selling skincare" used her morphed photos in which her face was covered in “wrinkles”.

“I think this movie (Atlas) does a good job of showing how AI could go incredibly wrong, and this is how it could go really right,” Jennifer told Variety at the film’s premiere.

She also added, "It’s really scary. Right away we had them stealing our faces. So, yes, [AI] is really scary. I think you should be respectful of AI…We have to be open to all possibilities. These movies that are talking about AI — especially this one — do a really good job of showing both sides.”

About the film, Atlas

In director Brad Peyton’s sci-fi action movie, Jennifer stars as the titular character, a data analyst who must turn to AI to help save the Earth from an evil robot (essayed by Simu Liu).

The official logline for Atlas reads, “Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past”. The film also stars Sterling K. Brown. After its release, the film has become one of the streamer’s top 10 most watched movies throughout Memorial Day weekend.