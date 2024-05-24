5 OTT releases to watch this week: Atlas, Panchayat, The Kardashians and more

OTT releases this week: From a thrilling new chapter of the Kardashian family to the release of the much-awaited season of a web show, there’s something for everyone in the web space. Leading the pack is a gripping heist drama packed with action through Crew to a witty adventure with the new season of Panchayat. (Crew review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's turbulent threesome should've lasted a little longer) Streaming Now: The best OTT releases to add to your watchlist.

From Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Crew to Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas to fan-favourite Panchayat season 3, this week’s OTT lineup ensures a binge-worthy experience that’s perfect for cozying up at home, whether you’re in the mood for suspense, laughter, or a bit of both.

Atlas

One of the most anticipated sci-fi thrillers, Atlas, is led by actor-singer Jennifer Lopez in the lead role. She is seen in the role of Atlas Shepherd, a counterterrorism data analyst who distrusts artificial intelligence. It traces her adventure when she is forced to change her belief and go on a mission to capture a renegade robot to save humanity. The thriller also features Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. The thriller will be released on Netflix on Friday.

Crew

After winning audiences at the box office, Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is all set to land on Netflix on May 24. The laughter-filled heist adventure follows the stories of three flight attendants whose lives take an unexpected turn when the airline gets into financial trouble. The ladies find themselves entangled in a daring plan.

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life

Prithviraj Sukumaran's critically acclaimed survival drama, Aadujeevitham, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 26. Directed by Blessy, the film, also known as The Goat Life, narrates the true story of Najeeb's struggle for survival in a foreign land. It is expected that the OTT release will feature an extended version with deleted scenes. The film was a success at the box office, going on to become Prithviraj's highest-grossing film.

The Kardashians Season 5

The Kardashians are back for more drama! The season five of the reality TV series on the popular family released in the web space on Thursday. This chapter will see Kris plan a baby shower for Kourtney as she navigates her pregnancy. It will also show Kendall and Kylie catching up in Paris, with Kim urging Khloé to "change her ways”. The streamer describes the show as “from the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favourite matriarch, Kris”. The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. New episodes will drop weekly.

Panchayat season 3

The wait is finally over with the third season of web show Panchayat releasing on May 28. The third chapter will focus on the characters getting entangled in matters of the heart and politics. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Sanvikaa are reprising their roles.

The season two wrapped up on a cliffhanger with the future of ‘Sachiv ji’ Abhishek Tripathi (essayed by Jitendra) in danger after Raghubir’s character gets into an altercation with a local politician. The third season picks up from that point. The third season will premiere on Prime Video in India on May 28.