Panchayat 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s show catches on the election fever with a witty spin. Watch

Panchayat season 3 trailer: The wait is finally over as fans of the Panchayat series got a first glimpse into the third season of the show. For all the admirers, Wednesday started on a happy note with the trailer of the series releasing, and it is packed with laughter, romance, politics, humorous trials and tribulations of village life and rivalry. (Also read: Here's how Panchayat makers are promoting season 3 release date in vegetable markets. Watch) Panchayat season 3 trailer features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

After much delay, Prime Video released the trailer of the upcoming season. Created by The Viral Fever, the show is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar. To the delight of all, the trailer shows the beloved cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Sanvikaa, reprising their roles.

Watch Panchayat season 3 trailer

The over-two minute long clip shows the residents of Phulera diving deep into the world of politics, rivalry to reign and love matters. It is expected to take the characters of a new adventure filled with hilarious challenges.

The season two wrapped up on a cliffhanger with the future of ‘Sachiv ji’ Abhishek Tripathi (essayed by Jitendra) in danger after Raghubir’s character gets into an altercation with a local politician.

The third season picks up from that point, with the trailer showing that Abhishek is not going anywhere. And his love-hate relationship with the place continues. “Achha bhala resign kar chuka tha, vapas aa gaya iss gaon mein (I resigned from this job for the good, but I came back to this village),” he exclaims in the trailer.

The clip goes on to show that Abhishek is trying to stay away from the local politics of Phulera village, while the villagers prepare for the election of the 'pradhan' (head). The story puts focus on intensifying rivalry among villagers with Bhushan (essayed by Durgesh ) taking a vow to overthrow Pradhan Manju Devi (essayed by Neena Gupta). What’s the result? A conflict packed with witty humour and relevant satire.

There is also a love angle to the show, with Abhishek finding a special bond with Rinki. What stands out in the trailer is how the show tries to weave in the ongoing election fever in the country to the storyline. That too with a hilarious spin.

Panchayat season 3 trailer sets internet on fire

The trailer has left fans happy and excited about the season. The clip got over three lakh views on YouTube in just two hours of its release. One social media user commented, "Sacheev is doing everything, except studying”, while the second one shared, “Our secretary will be Jitendra brother”.

“It's wholesome watching Pralahad ji smiling again,” one user wrote, with one sharing, “Good to see Prahlad Ji smiling and having some fun after what happened in the last episode."

“This is probably the first series ever where you won’t be able to find who has done bad acting. Master class. So proud of everyone,” wrote one user. Another user lauded the show for its “authenticity”.

More about Panchayat

The show revolves around the life of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who due to the lack of a better job opportunity, joins a panchayat office as a secretary in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. It puts focus on his journey of trying to fit in while highlighting the life and issues of village life.

Jitendra is excited about the third season of the show, and promises a fun ride. "There's going to be a lot of excitement in Phulera.The characters' journeys have evolved significantly, promising plenty of twists and turns in Abhishek's life," he said in a statement.

The third season will premiere on Prime Video in India on May 28.