Panchayat 3 gets a release date; to be out on May 28. See new poster

For the past few days, Prime Video has been creating buzz around the release date of the much-anticipated comedy web series, by dropping hints and teasers. They engaged the fans in an online activity, where they were asked to pluck ‘laukies’ virtually to uncover the release date. The online activity continued for three days.

On Thursday, to the delight of the fans, the makers finally unveiled the date.

The release date was announced through social media handles of the streaming giant. Releasing a new poster with the release date, the post read, “You moved the laukis, we announced the rewards."

What we know about season three

The third season will bring back the series' cast including Jitendra, Neena, Raghubir, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Created by The Viral Fever, the third season is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The third season is expected to come back with “heartwarming comedy” through a “simplistic narrative that's rooted in the slow-paced village life”.

The first look of Panchayat season 3 was revealed on December 9, 2023. It featured Jitendra, aka Abhishek Tripathi, on his iconic bike. The second photograph on the carousel had Ashok Pathak (Binod), and his companions on the show, Durgesh Kumar and Bulloo Kumar.

About the show

The show revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (essayed by Jitendra), an engineering graduate who due to the lack of a better job opportunity, joins a panchayat office as a secretary in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh.

It captures his journey of trying to fit in while highlighting the life and issues of village life. The show's satires have emerged as a hit among the viewers, making it popular all across the globe. The first season, which premiered in April 2020, was an instant hit. The response made way for the second season, which came out in May 2022, and was appreciated well by the audiences.