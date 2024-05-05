Here's how Panchayat makers are promoting season 3 release date in vegetable markets. Watch

Little did we know that the motif of a lauki (bottle gourd) will go a long way in the journey of Panchayat, the comedy show starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, and Neena Gupta among others. The Viral Fever (TVF) has now taken the lauki and turned it into a campaign to promote the release date of season 3. (Also Read: Panchayat 3 gets a release date; to be out on May 28. See new poster) Makers of Panchayat promote season 3 release date in a unique way

The lauki campaign

An Instagram user shared a video from a sabzi mandi (local vegetable market), where some of the bottle gourds on display have Panchayat - Prime Video India | March 28 printed in bold on them. They captioned the post, “Jitendra kumar , Raghubir ji and Neena ji, what a unique way to promote #Panchayat session 3 on 28 may.”

One user asked in the comment section, “Is it plastic or real and is that print edible?” Another commented, “Thoda zyada ho gaya (this is a bit much).” “Fakauli bazar spotted,” read a comment. “Waiting for it,” wrote another user.

About Panchayat

Makers of Panchayat on Thursday announced the release date of the new instalment of the Prime Video India Original series. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted entertainer is all set to return with the new season on May 28.

The new season will bring back the series' cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat season 3 is written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

It chronicles the life of an engineering graduate, played by Jitendra Kumar, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village of Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. The show is shot in real-life locations and from the characters to the storylines, Panchayat has established its legacy among the audiences.

Opening up about the fame he received due to the show's success, Jitendra said in a statement that playing Abhishek Tripathi has been an enriching journey, and the overwhelming response from fans has been truly humbling. “I am grateful to the audiences for making 'Sachiv Ji' a household name. This character, this show, has become a part of me, and I can't wait to share more of Abhishek's journey with the world in Season 3,” he said.