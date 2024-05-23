Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s Crew to stream on Netflix from tomorrow

Crew gets OTT release

Crew was a success at the box office, and will now be available across 190 countries through its premiere on Netflix.

The film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The film makers are elated with the film heading to the OTT world, and are hopeful that it will elicit a similar response.

Talking about the film releasing on Netflix, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor in a joint statement shared, “We are thrilled to bring 'Crew' to Netflix after its successful theatrical run. This film dives deep into friendship, deception, and resilience amidst a ton of comic chaos”.

“We can't wait for audiences around the world to experience the suspense, fun and drama exclusively on Netflix. It's a story that will keep you on the edge of your seat,” they added.

Earlier in an interview with PTI, actor Kriti Sanon said she hopes the success of Crew paves the way for more big-budget titles with women fronting the cast.

"A film doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre. For the longest time, people have not taken the risk of scaling female-oriented films as they do for male-centric ones. They feel audiences won't come to the theatre and they won't recover the money,” she said, adding, “This is sort of a start of a change, I am hoping, at least. Slowly, I hope people will come out and risk putting money and scaling a woman-led film as much as they do for male-led films because that also translates to the same amount of numbers at the box office”.

About Crew

Touted as a laugh-riot, the film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. It tells a story of three women when their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to rob a business tycoon, the film is packed with a lot of thrill. Released on March 29, the film grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide within nine days of release.

It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.