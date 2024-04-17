Kriti Sanon says Crew not about male bashing: 'Wasn’t a manifesto on feminism'

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew, backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. In a new interview to Elle India, Kriti spoke about her latest film, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. Kriti clarified the first-of-its-kind heist movie anchored around three ambitious flight attendants was not made to bash men. Also read: Rhea Kapoor confirms sequel for Crew was proposed a week after they finished shoot Crew: Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor were seen together for the first time in the film.

‘Just about good, clean fun’

Kriti said, “When I first heard the script from her (Rhea Kapoor), I knew this wasn’t a manifesto on feminism. This wasn’t about male bashing. This was just about the good, clean fun of three women outsmarting the authorities to steal a cachet of gold for themselves."

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a poster of their film, Crew.

About the film

Crew is a story of three women – Kareena, Tabu and Kriti – and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also feature in the ensemble cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, and Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Crew review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Crew movie review read, "The star of Crew is the camaraderie the trio shares, the female friendships and the emotional (and hilarious) turmoil they go through in the face difficulties. At places, the narrative even turns into a sitcom, and some convenient occurrences and coincidences enabling these women accomplish their mission make you go blah and question their IQ. But like I said, it's still fun to watch."

Crew sequel

A sequel has been proposed for Crew. “I really get scared of sequels, I’m so afraid of them, Ektaa gets so annoyed with me… but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open-ended,” Rhea told Variety in a recent interview.

