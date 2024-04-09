 Rhea Kapoor confirms sequel for Crew was proposed a week after they finished shoot: ‘I might actually just do it’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Rhea Kapoor confirms sequel for Crew was proposed a week after they finished shoot: ‘I might actually just do it’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 09, 2024 07:26 AM IST

Rhea Kapoor, co-producer of Crew, says she's “scared” of sequels, but the open ending of the box-office hit leads organically to a Part 2.

For fans complaining that Rajesh A Krishnan's heist comedy Crew ended too soon, they may be in for a pleasant surprise. In an interview to Variety, co-producer Rhea Kapoor confirmed that they have an idea for a sequel and are contemplating turning the film into a franchise. Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. (Also Read – Crew box office collection day 11: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu-starrer sees dip, might cross 60 crore)

Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor may return for a sequel to Crew
What Rhea said

“I really get scared of sequels, I’m so afraid of them, Ekta (Kapoor, co-producer) gets so annoyed with me… but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel. I was like, this is crazy. This is insane. There’s so much excitement and joy around this film that this time I might actually just do it. But I actually think that this film could make a really fun sequel because the end is open ended,” said Rhea. 

Rhea and Ektaa also confirmed that they're working on a sequel to their 2018 buddy film Veere Di Wedding, which starred Kareena, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania in the lead. They claimed that the box-office success of that film prompted them to make a bigger movie with women in the forefront and release it on a holiday weekend (Easter).

“It’s a work in progress, but it’s happening and it’s exciting. It’s going to take a bit, but I feel like we’re getting there. It’s a rediscovery of what the spirit of Veere Di Wedding was, so it’s not going to be what people expect,” Rhea said, on the upcoming sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

What Kriti said about Crew sequel

Earlier, Kriti told PTI in an interview that she's hoping to reunite with Kareena and Tabu for a sequel. “People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hope so,” she said.

 

 

Rhea Kapoor confirms sequel for Crew was proposed a week after they finished shoot: 'I might actually just do it'
