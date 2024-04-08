Crew box office collection day 11: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu-starrer sees dip, might cross 60 crore

Crew box office collection day 11: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Crew has turned to be a hit at the box office. The film opened well at the box office and has remained steady in its first week. However, the latest update by Sacnilk.com states that the heist comedy might earn just above ₹1 crore on its second Tuesday. Crew revolves around three air hostesses trying to make their ends meet and earn some extra cash. (Also read: Crew review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's turbulent threesome should've lasted a little longer) Kriti Sanon with Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in a still from Crew.

The report adds that Crew is expected to earn ₹ 1.52 at the box office in Indian on Day 11. The film had picked up a growth in numbers during the weekend, but again the collection dipped on the first day of the week. Crew had earned ₹ 43.75 crore in its first week. On Day 8, it collected ₹ 3.75 crore, and on Day 9 the numbers rose to ₹ 5.25 crore. Day 10 saw more growth with ₹ 5.5 crore. With Day 10 collection into account, Crew is expected to mint ₹ 59.77 crore by Monday.

The report also added that Crew had about 9.38% Hindi Occupancy on its second Monday.

Kriti recently spoke about the fate of women-led films in an interview with Zoom. She said, "A film, succeeding or not, is not one just person. It's a whole team. I choose to ignore all of this and let my work speak because nothing else really matters. People quickly blame it on the girl sometimes, in many cases, not just films, even matches sometimes. Trolls are trolls, you can't pay so much attention to them."

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in crucial roles. Crew is about the story of three air hostesses, played by Kareena, Tabu and Kriti, whose lives turn upside down after they find a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit.

