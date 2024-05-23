Jennifer Lopez gets emotional on seeing Brie Larson's love for her: ‘I could cry right now’

Is Jennifer Lopez a celebrity to celebrities? She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming sci-fi movie Atlas. The host showed her a clip from the Golden Globes red carpet where Brie Larson was caught on camera, fan-girling hard for JLo. It made the singer rather emotional. (Also read: Ben Affleck wakes up from ‘Fever Dream’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez: ‘It just won’t work’) Jennifer Lopez found Brie Larson's reaction to her too sweet.

Brie hearts JLo

The video shows Brie giving an interview on the red carpet when she spots JLo. She completely loses it, hyperventilating and unable to stay upright. As Jennifer approaches her, Brie tells her, ‘You mean so much to me’. Jennifer gives her a big hug.

After watching the clip, Jennifer gets overwhelmed with tears in her eyes and says she ‘could cry right now’. “You go along in this career and you have ups and downs and you do your best work and you are always trying to do your best and then when you see that you've done something or anything that could have that reaction from somebody. It's just very moving,” she told Jimmy.

JLo hearts Barbara Streisand

The host then asked her if she has a JLo to her Brie too. She mentioned Barbara Striesand. "My mom grew up loving Barbra Streisand. So she passed that on to me, and the love of musicals, and kind of all that stuff. And so when I was in Hollywood, and I was acting, it was 20-30 years ago, I met her, and I just was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And she was so much like, ‘Oh, my God’. She just kind of was asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time that Ben (Affleck, husband) had given me years ago. 'So that's a big diamond' and I was like, ‘Yes, it is’.

"And she was like, I don't know how you're famous. Because at that time, I had done my albums and things like that. I'm thinking to myself, ‘You are the most famous person ever.’ Yes, it was so surreal. But I was just so taken by her and she was very nice. And one advice on movies she gave that has stuck with me…She told me five good scenes, five good things, five good scenes. In a script you have to have five good scenes that people will not forget. And I always think about that when I'm reading a script. I'm like, 'Where's the scene?'

Jennifer will go on tour soon. In Atlas she plays the titular character, a data analyst who must learn to trust AI in order to save humanity, in a cast that includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Strong. Lopez has said that at its core, it’s a love story. Atlas was directed by San Andreas helmer Brad Peyton.