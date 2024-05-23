 Jennifer Lopez gets emotional on seeing Brie Larson's love for her: ‘I could cry right now’ | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional on seeing Brie Larson's love for her: ‘I could cry right now’

BySoumya Srivastava
May 23, 2024 11:47 AM IST

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez once shared a sweet moment with Oscar-winner Brie Larson on the red carpet. She got emotional speaking about it.

Is Jennifer Lopez a celebrity to celebrities? She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her upcoming sci-fi movie Atlas. The host showed her a clip from the Golden Globes red carpet where Brie Larson was caught on camera, fan-girling hard for JLo. It made the singer rather emotional. (Also read: Ben Affleck wakes up from ‘Fever Dream’ marriage to Jennifer Lopez: ‘It just won’t work’)

Jennifer Lopez found Brie Larson's reaction to her too sweet.
Jennifer Lopez found Brie Larson's reaction to her too sweet.

Brie hearts JLo

The video shows Brie giving an interview on the red carpet when she spots JLo. She completely loses it, hyperventilating and unable to stay upright. As Jennifer approaches her, Brie tells her, ‘You mean so much to me’. Jennifer gives her a big hug.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After watching the clip, Jennifer gets overwhelmed with tears in her eyes and says she ‘could cry right now’. “You go along in this career and you have ups and downs and you do your best work and you are always trying to do your best and then when you see that you've done something or anything that could have that reaction from somebody. It's just very moving,” she told Jimmy.

JLo hearts Barbara Streisand

The host then asked her if she has a JLo to her Brie too. She mentioned Barbara Striesand. "My mom grew up loving Barbra Streisand. So she passed that on to me, and the love of musicals, and kind of all that stuff. And so when I was in Hollywood, and I was acting, it was 20-30 years ago, I met her, and I just was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And she was so much like, ‘Oh, my God’. She just kind of was asking me to look at my engagement ring at the time that Ben (Affleck, husband) had given me years ago. 'So that's a big diamond' and I was like, ‘Yes, it is’.

"And she was like, I don't know how you're famous. Because at that time, I had done my albums and things like that. I'm thinking to myself, ‘You are the most famous person ever.’ Yes, it was so surreal. But I was just so taken by her and she was very nice. And one advice on movies she gave that has stuck with me…She told me five good scenes, five good things, five good scenes. In a script you have to have five good scenes that people will not forget. And I always think about that when I'm reading a script. I'm like, 'Where's the scene?'

Jennifer will go on tour soon. In Atlas she plays the titular character, a data analyst who must learn to trust AI in order to save humanity, in a cast that includes Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Mark Strong. Lopez has said that at its core, it’s a love story. Atlas was directed by San Andreas helmer Brad Peyton.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Soumya Srivastava

    Soumya Srivastava is Entertainment Editor at Hindustan Times. She writes about movies and TV because what else is there to life anyway.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez gets emotional on seeing Brie Larson's love for her: ‘I could cry right now’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On