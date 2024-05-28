‘This is NOT fake': Las Vegas alien sighting video exposing at least 2 ‘beings’ deciphered by crime scene analyst

The viral alien sighting video hasn't left the headlines despite a Las Vegas family reporting the alleged UFO crash in April 2023. Back then, they'd told the police that they had spotted 8-to-ten-foot creatures with “greenish colour,” and now a veteran crime scene reconstruction analyst suggests that from what we've seen so far, “proof of a couple of things” emerges, implying that “these entities… are real.” Veteran crime scene analyst Scott Roder works with Jim Quirk / Extraterrestrial Reality podcast to recreate the Las Vegas backyard scene from April 2023, when several reported seeing a beaming light in the sky and something seemingly falling from the sky. (Extraterrestrial Reality podcast)

According to the Fox News May 28 report, Scott Roder, an expert who's previously testified in some of the world's highest-profile criminal cases (including the Oscar Pistorious murder trial), attempted to uncover the truth about the reported alien sighting in Sin City. Playing the viral clip frame by frame, he attempted to decipher the video that shows at least two “beings” using a kind of “cloaking device.”

What did people see back then?

Per the American Meteor Society, at least 21 people in eastern California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah purportedly saw the green light.

Fox News states that Angel Kenmore contacted 911 and informed the authorities that he'd seen a “tall skinny alien creature with greenish colour.” The creature was said to be 8 to 10 feet tall and was seen hiding behind their forklift in the backyard.

After the alleged incident, Kenmore also shared a video titled “I had aliens in my backyard” on YouTube in 2023. He described the creature as a “tall, skinny, lengthy” being. On looking at his whole body, Kenmore claimed that it had “weird-looking feet and a big face… eyes and… a big mouth.”

Crime scene analyst breaks down the viral Las Vegas alien video

Once Roder got to break down the video, he noticed that in 30 frames, which make up a second of real-time, a “head… with smoke around it” could be seen, which he referred to as “some sort of cloaking device” spotted at the top right corner, over the fence.

Applying the “same principles" as he would to “any kind of homicide investigation,” Roder then laid out the “proof of a couple of things,” claiming “these entities… are real. They're here. This is not fake. This is not a fraud.”

Collaborating with the Extraterrestrial Reality podcast reporter Jim Quirk, Roder attempted to recreate the Las Vegas backyard scene from April 30, 2023.

Kenmore's YouTube video shows him and his family members witnessing something unfamiliar and strongly reacting to it by running away. However, now, Roder suggests that in the frenzy of the moment, Kenmore's family possibly missed out on supposedly another “visual anomaly” peeping over the fence.

“You can't see it too good, but it's there,” he added. Although Roder spots the “creature” moving into the right-hand corner of the video, it's hard to catch the sight with the naked eye, especially since the backyard visual is barely displayed for a split second.

However, since Roder seems to have caught the visual during Quirk's podcast, he said, “I think that's why I like this video is because you can clearly show something in the background that at least Angel and the uncle or his dad are reacting to.” He associated the anomaly's presence with their reactions, saying, “Whatever it is, it's moving.”

Although several others initially “debunked” the video, implying that the potential alien sighting was merely a hoax, Roder claims otherwise after decoding the video frame by frame for hours.

The sighting allegedly began with a glowing light in the sky, captured on a Las Vegas police officer's video camera at 11:50 p.m. Roder said that one needs to look at “the totality of the evidence.”

The crime scene analyst acknowledges that many still may not agree with his descriptions. Ultimately, he said, “I'm opening it up for peer review… I'm willing to hear what professionals in my field have to say about this… And if I'm wrong, you know, I'll admit it.”

Despite opening it up to peer review, he still believes firmly in his analysis. It's only the uncertainty of the creatures' identity that plagues him. “Now the question is. Who are they? Where are they from, and what do they want?”

With many debunkers having weighed in on the issue, Roder and Quirk have seemingly reopened the case and have chanced upon more evidence. “This is only the beginning of their investigation,” they told Fox News Digital.