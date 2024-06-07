Who is Olivia Henson? Kate's lookalike to marry ‘Britain’s most eligible bachelor' & become Duchess of Westminster

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster and Britain's most eligible bachelor, is set to marry Olivia Henson in Chester Cathedral today. Kate Middleton's lookalike Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding.(AP)

The 33-year-old Duke, who ranks 14th on the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List with an approximate worth of £10.1 billion, is marrying Henson in Chester Cathedral, making her The Duchess of Westminster.

The relatively secretive pair made their first public appearance together last month, And now, their wedding is expected to be one of the year's most important social events.

Despite being one of the UK's wealthiest men, Hugh likes to live a tranquil life away from the limelight just like Olivia. She has kept a low profile despite the hoopla surrounding their wedding. Here's what all we know about the new Royal family member:

Olivia Henson arrives for her wedding to Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral, in Chester, England, Friday June 7, 2024.(AP)

Who is Olivia Henson?

Olivia attended the Dragon School in Oxford before moving on to Marlborough College, which has alumni including Princess Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton.

She subsequently traveled to Ireland to attend Trinity College in Dublin, where she earned a 2:1 in Hispanic Studies and Italian.

Olivia is currently employed as a senior account manager at Belazu, an environmentally conscious B-corp that imports high-quality foods like rose harissa and preserved lemon around the Europe. It is unclear if she plans to continue to work after her marriage.

Olivia and Hugh became friends after being introduced by the mutual acquaintances and dated for two years before he proposed her at Eaton Hall, west of Chester, the place where he was raised and which is home to the Grosvenor family since the 1400s.

Exploring similarities between Kate and Olivia Henson

Meanwhile, Royal experts and supporters have pointed out her resilient similarities with Princess Kate as they both are willowy women with brunettes and a poised but easygoing attitude.

Olivia and Kate, who is ten years older than the bride-to-be, had comparable upbringings. The duo were raised in the Home Counties, with their brother and a sister. While Kate grew up in Bucklebury, Berkshire, Olivia spent her childhood in Longworth.

According to The Daily Mail, Olivia has both an aristocratic pedigree and royal connections. "She is the elder daughter of Rupert Henson and his wife Caroline, who is a scion of the Hoare banking family and the Marquess of Bristol. Henson is also a descendant of John Manners, the 5th Duke of Rutland."

Know about Hugh Grosvenor

The Duke, nicknamed 'Hughie' by his pals, is known for being extremely low-maintenance.

“Hugh is quite low-key. He takes his roles very seriously but when he's not working he's relaxed,” one of his friends told The Times.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, left, arrives at Chester Cathedral for his wedding to Olivia Henson in Chester, England, Friday June 7, 2024.(AP)

The Grosvenor family has a long history with the Royals; King Charles is Hugh's godfather, and the groom is also a godfather to Prince William's son Prince George and Prince Harry's son Archie.

Hugh, the 7th Duke of Westminster, acquired his title and the vast familial wealth when he was only 25 years old, following the demise of his father in 2016.