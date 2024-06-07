 Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster

AP |
Jun 07, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster

LONDON — Prince William took a day out from royal duties on Friday to serve as an usher at the wedding of his friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster
Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster

The wedding of 33-year-old Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

William, 41, arrived with his fellow ushers at Chester Cathedral in northwest England ahead of the midday service. The venue is close to the duke’s 10,000-acre Eaton Hall estate, where guests were due to attend a private wedding reception.

Onlookers gathered outside the cathedral cheered the arrival of Grosvenor, dressed in a morning suit, and Henson, wearing a white wedding dress by British designer Emma Victoria Payne. Her long veil, worn over a tiara, rippled in the wind.

Grosvenor is a godfather to 10-year-old Prince George, the eldest son of William and his wife Catherine.

Kate, who is being treated for cancer, was not expected to attend the wedding. Neither was William’s estranged younger brother Prince Harry, who lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

Grosvenor inherited his title at the age of 25 when his father died in 2016. His ancestor, Sir Thomas Grosvenor, married heiress Mary Davies and acquired what was then marshland in 1677. Over the generations the family developed the land into two of London’s most affluent neighborhoods, Mayfair and Belgravia.

The family’s Grosvenor Estate owns 300 acres of land in London, as well as land across Britain and housing, office and retail space around the world.

The 2024 Sunday Times Rich List estimated the duke’s wealth at just over 10 billion pounds

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Prince William is usher at wedding of aristocrat the Duke of Westminster
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On