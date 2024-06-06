 Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? Royal family may face ‘new stress,’ here's why | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? Royal family may face ‘new stress,’ here's why

BySumanti Sen
Jun 06, 2024 01:29 PM IST

In his first memoir Spare, Prince Harry made various claims about the royal family, criticising his own family members.

Royal author Robert Hardman recently suggested that Prince Harry may write a second memoir as his first, titled Spare, withheld key instances, according to Independent. Now royal commentator Lee Cohen has claimed that the Duke of Sussex will put his family through “great stress” if he takes the step, with both Kate Middleton and King Charles battling cancer.

Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)
Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“A second memoir is conceivable given the scant coverage in the first book of his wedding to Meghan Markle,” he said. “This raises significant concerns. It would be extremely ill-advised for Harry to pen a second memoir.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“This is most critically for the new stress it would induce for his family, who are already ailing with serious health crises,” he added. “A subsequent hateful book would further tank Harry’s already languishing public esteem. Harry’s initial memoir already delved far too deeply into private family matters, making any further trust by his family impossible.”

In his memoir Spare, Harry made various claims about the royal family, criticising his own family members including Prince William, Kate and Charles. He even wrote about a violent altercation he and William had after the Prince of Wales raised concerns about Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

Both Hardman and Cohen believe a second memoir could be on the way, considering the first lacked details about Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Does Prince Harry regret making revelations about his family?

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop previously told US Weekly that after learning about Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry has found himself in a “painful place” and is regretting making revelations about his estranged family in his memoir. “When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” Dunlop said. “I’m not saying it isn’t.”

“They deliberately criticize the monarchy [and then offer] themselves as an alternative to monarchy. So then when the monarchy is in trouble, we do kind of make a comparison. Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now?” she asked, adding “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.”

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? Royal family may face ‘new stress,’ here's why
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On