Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? Royal family may face ‘new stress,’ here's why

Royal author Robert Hardman recently suggested that Prince Harry may write a second memoir as his first, titled Spare, withheld key instances, according to Independent. Now royal commentator Lee Cohen has claimed that the Duke of Sussex will put his family through “great stress” if he takes the step, with both Kate Middleton and King Charles battling cancer. Is Prince Harry writing another memoir? (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)(AP)

“A second memoir is conceivable given the scant coverage in the first book of his wedding to Meghan Markle,” he said. “This raises significant concerns. It would be extremely ill-advised for Harry to pen a second memoir.”

“This is most critically for the new stress it would induce for his family, who are already ailing with serious health crises,” he added. “A subsequent hateful book would further tank Harry’s already languishing public esteem. Harry’s initial memoir already delved far too deeply into private family matters, making any further trust by his family impossible.”

In his memoir Spare, Harry made various claims about the royal family, criticising his own family members including Prince William, Kate and Charles. He even wrote about a violent altercation he and William had after the Prince of Wales raised concerns about Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

Both Hardman and Cohen believe a second memoir could be on the way, considering the first lacked details about Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Does Prince Harry regret making revelations about his family?

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop previously told US Weekly that after learning about Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Harry has found himself in a “painful place” and is regretting making revelations about his estranged family in his memoir. “When you do discover that your sister-in-law has cancer and you’ve written stuff that can’t be retracted, that’s quite a painful place to be in,” Dunlop said. “I’m not saying it isn’t.”

“They deliberately criticize the monarchy [and then offer] themselves as an alternative to monarchy. So then when the monarchy is in trouble, we do kind of make a comparison. Can Harry and Meghan really hold themselves off as the caring example now?” she asked, adding “They’re certainly going to have to be careful of their timing with any releases so that it doesn’t look opportunistic.”