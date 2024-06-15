Bridgerton 3 ‘rule-breaking’ mirror scene: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan open up about the characters' feelings

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, the actors behind Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, are dishing the details of their characters' intimate scenes. While Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 keeps climbing up the viewership charts, the actors are adding to the intrigue by revealing amazing details that may make you want to revisit the show. both stars talk about how their characters aren't really rule-followers, as the season goes on. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan reveal details of intimate scenes in Bridgerton Season 3. 'Polin' breaks societal rules with a passionate storyline,

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan open up about the mirror scene

Bridgerton 3 star couple Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are lifting the veil on a unique and passionate storyline for their audience. The initial excitement from the carriage journey in the first season has now shifted to the climactic scene in episode five. This scene, featuring Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (affectionately known as "Polin" by fans), breaks societal rules in a way that has the internet buzzing.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Having just received Violet's blessing for their engagement (despite Eloise's caution about Colin finding out Penelope's true identity as Lady Whistledown), the couple appears to be relishing some intimate moments in their new residence, away from the watchful eyes of the Bridgerton family.

“They’re constantly breaking rules,” Coughlan told the Wrap while discussing her character in the show alongside Luke’s. “They’re sneaky, they seem like little sweeties … but they’re always breaking rules.”

Pen and Colin are the ‘real rule breakers’

As the season picks up again, Penelope and Colin, experience a deep connection when Colin admits his feelings and shows Penelope her beauty in a mirror. They then break societal tradition by sleeping together before their wedding.

Also read: Bridgerton 3 upsets fans with major Francesca love story change; Reddit debates 'Genderswap' twist

“They both love that — Colin is a big rule breaker, they like to break the rules,” Newton backed Coughlan’s statement. “Something about that era as well — the danger of it — makes it quite sexy — being forbidden. But I think, at that moment, they’re so in love that everything else…,” he added.

‘Wanted to keep intimate scenes real to the characters’

The stars expressed their gratitude for intimacy coordinators, noting that these individuals assist in creating an environment where actors "experience a sense of security and liberty in their performances." They also emphasised their goal of making the steamy scenes "authentic" to their characters, wanting to honour the relationship that fans love so much.

Also read: Bridgerton Season 4 teases release date: Benedict or Eloise, makers hint at next marriage

“I think what's really beautiful about this season is, the intimacy stuff feels very real," Coughlan said, adding, "they get to be intimate together in a very real and beautiful way, and I think that's what makes it so affecting."