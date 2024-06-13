Bridgerton Season 4 teases release date: Benedict or Eloise, makers hint at next marriage

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 has already hit the screens, and now it's time to reveal who will be the central character of Julia Quinn's novel for the fourth season. Season 4 is on the horizon, and the showrunners have dropped an exciting hint about which Bridgerton sibling will be walking down the aisle next. Will it be the charming artist Benedict or the fiercely independent Eloise? With Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's story coming to a wrap, the craze for Regency-era drama is at its peak, but you might have to wait a bit. Bridgerton Season 4 filming to take two years, fans speculate on Benedict or Eloise as central character

When is Bridgerton Season 4 coming out?

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the future plotline and release window, showrunner Jess Brownell said that it will be another long wait, although the team is trying its best to wrap up the next story quickly. The verdict: Bridgerton Season 4 will take another two years to film, which means you might not see it before 2026. The same gap was already seen between Seasons 2 and 3, so we guess that's the trend.

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film, and then they have to be edited and dubbed into every language," Brownell told HR at Wednesday night’s U.K. premiere for Part Two. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range,” the showrunner added.

Bridgerton Season 4: Who is the leading character

Is it Luke Thompson’s Benedict or Claudia Jessie’s character, Eloise? Throughout Bridgerton’s multiple seasons, both characters have developed their own fan followings, with fans hoping to see another magnificent love story. However, without directly revealing to whom Luke Newton has passed the torch, Brownell said, “I have almost slipped up a couple of times, so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up.”

While the showrunners remain tight-lipped, whispers on the Regency breeze suggest Benedict might be the next Bridgerton to find love. This mysterious creator recognized for his non-traditional nature and desire to visit hidden gems in the artistry world, could be in for a dramatic season. His story aligns with Julia Quinn's beloved fourth part as well and could be in for a dramatic season. and hints from actor Luke Newton further fuel speculation.

Newton, in an earlier interview with L’Beaute Homme, said, “I love Benedict’s storyline this season. He is very free, and I think that is a very nice place to be on set.” The actor, who plays Colin Bridgerton, Benedict's younger sibling, further added, “He is a free spirit and kind of a rebel. I can’t wait to see Benedict’s story next season.”

Season 3, Part 2 arrived on the OTT space on June 13, shaping the destiny of Colin and Penelope’s romance after Lady Whistledown’s bombshell. During a recent appearance, Brownell praised the acting duos in Bridgerton, past and present, expressing pride in the current season and gratitude to the fans. She acknowledged the energy built by the cast in the first two seasons and credited Nicola and Luke for further boosting excitement.