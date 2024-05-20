Why Bridgerton couple Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan couldn’t stop during the steamy carriage scene

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are getting all the attention for shooting an intimate carriage scene in the recently released third season of the show. Now, they got so lost in the moment that they couldn’t hear the director call out ‘cut’. (Also read: Bridgerton 3 boss spills the fate of Colin and Penelope’s romance after Whistledown's bombshell in Part 2) Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are the main leads of the third season of Bridgerton.

In conversation with Access Hollywood, Nicola and Luke got candid about the scene, sharing an interesting anecdote.

What did they say

"So we were doing it and going ahead and then you sort of keep going you're like this feels like it's quite long,” Nicola recalled.

Realising that the kissing scene has gone for too long, Nicola said her line, "Colin, we're at your house!"

"Maybe I'll just go Oh my God, we're here. We're at your house,” Nicola said, to which Colin says ‘Oh God. Can the carriage driver not keep on driving?’

They reveal that was the moment when their director Andrew Ahn walked up to the carriage to ask them what they were doing. They were surprised to know that the director had shouted 'cut' a while back.

In the joint interview, they said, “And then Andrew came to the door and he was like, what were you doing?"

She said, "We were like, what? He was like, ‘I was shouting, cut, cut! And we just hadn't heard it. So the whole crew were just watching us, they were like, what are you doing?"

They claim that they couldn't hear anything while inside the carriage.

About the carriage scene

The steamy scene was in the mid-season episode when Colin Bridgerton (Luke) realises his true feelings toward Penelope Featherington (Nicola). The scene inside the carriage features the two making out as the carriage arrives at the doorstep of the Bridgerton house. The scene reflects a definite shift in the bond of childhood friends as they dive into their romance and desire for each other.

About Bridgerton season 3

The third season of the hit show focuses on Penelope, aka Lady Whistledown and Colin Bridgeton's romance. In the show, Colin returns from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger, while Penelope’s attempts at the marriage mart fail. It marks the beginning of their romance.

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 ends with Colin asking Penelope to marry him. He says, “For God’s sake, Penelope Featherington. Are you going to marry me or not?” This particular scene has become a favourite among netizens, leaving them excited about the next part of season three.