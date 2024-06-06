Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton stars team up for the famous novel adaptation, and we are excited

Enid Blyton's beloved children's classic, The Magic Faraway Tree, is getting a filmy adaptation, and guess what? The cast is magical! Bridgerton's queen of gossip, Nicola Coughlan, joins forces with the ever-charming Nonso Anozie from Ted Lasso. Enid Blyton's beloved children's classic, The Magic Faraway Tree, is getting a film adaptation, and guess what? The cast is magical! Bridgerton's queen of gossip, Nicola Coughlan, joins forces with the ever-charming Nonso Anozie from Ted Lasso. The Magic Faraway Tree movie cast lineup includes Nicola Coughlan and Nonso Anozie alongside Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy

Baby Reindeer and Bridgerton stars unite for new project

The starry cast of The Magic Faraway Tree movie adaptation just got an upgrade. Earlier, we had Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy in the cast lineup. Now, our beloved Penelope Featherington, aka Nicola Coughlan, is also hopping on board alongside Baby Reindeer’s breakout star Jessica Gunning, and, adding a cherry to the cake, Nonso Anozie. Bankrolled by Neal Street Productions, Elysian Film Group, and Ashland Hill Media Finance, the upcoming film announced the cast lineup on Thursday, sending fans of all three franchises wild with excitement.

Who will play what in The Magic Faraway Tree movie adaptation?

According to the Hollywood reporter:

Nicola Coughlan: Stars as a Woodland fairy, Silky

Nonso Anozie: Stars as Moonface

Jessica Gunning: Stars as Dame Washalot

Dustin Demri-Burns: Stars as Saucepan Man

Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, and Simon Russell Beale: Stars as a group of magical, wise men.

The Magic Faraway Tree synopsis

The Magic Faraway Tree follows the life of Polly (Foy) and Tim Thompson (Garfield) who along with their three children Beth, Joe and Fran move to the English countryside, “There, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric occupants… Soon after the family arrives in the countryside, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric residents, including treasured characters Moonface, Silky, Dame Washalot and Saucepan Man,” as per the official synopsis.

Up at the pinnacle, they journey to marvellous and mythical realms, experiencing both the intrigue and obstacles of their quests. In doing so, the family rediscovers their connection and begins to appreciate one another anew, after years of neglect.

The movie script, penned by Simon Farnaby (known for his contributions to Wonka and Paddington 2), is set to be directed by Ben Gregor (acknowledged for his roles in Britannia, Cuckoo, Black Ops, and Fatherhood). The production is backed by Oscar contender Pippa Harris (best known for 1917) and Nicolas Brown (also involved in Britannia through Neal Street Productions). The shoot is planned to begin in the coming weeks across the United Kingdom. Enid Blyton's literature remains in high demand, with her titles translated into more than 35 languages and selling over 500 million copies globally.