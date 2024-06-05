Bridgerton’s Colin and Penelope, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, share BTS pics from new season

Fans of the beloved Netflix series Bridgerton were recently treated to a delightful surprise when cast members Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos on their Instagram accounts. These posts offered fans an intimate glimpse into the light-hearted moments on the set of the Regency-era drama, sparking excitement and joy among the show's devoted followers. (Also read: Bridgerton Season 3 review: Dearest gentle reader, the wallflower finally gets to shine) Bridgerton stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are counting down to Part 2 release.

Luke Newton, who portrays the charming Colin Bridgerton, and Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as the endearing Penelope Featherington, make the lead couple this season. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and these latest snapshots reveal that their off-screen friendship is just as effervescent.

New BTS pics

In one of the photos shared by Newton, the actor is seen in full period costume, complete with a dashing suit and cravat, striking a playful pose with Coughlan. She, adorned in her vibrant and voluminous Featherington gown, stands right beside him, her infectious joy radiating through the screen. Newton's caption, “Colin part 2, 10 day countdown,” hints at the brewing romance between their characters in the upcoming Part 2 of the new season, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation.

Coughlan’s posts added even more delight, featuring not only Newton but also several other beloved stars from the series, including Claudia Jessie, who plays the sharp-witted Eloise Bridgerton, and Luke Thompson, who brings the artistic Benedict Bridgerton to life and Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma. The group is seen laughing and enjoying each other’s company between takes, providing a heartwarming look at the camaraderie that fuels the show.

Reactions and about Bridgerton

Fans have reacted with ecstatic comments such as, “Who’s counting? Everyone is counting down the hours and minutes! Love you, queen!” and “Love, love, love!”

The anticipation for Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3 is palpable. Set to release on June 13, this upcoming instalment will continue the storyline of Penelope and Colin, following the dramatic conclusion of Part 1 where Colin proposes to Penelope. Fans can expect four new episodes that will delve into their engagement and the ensuing complications, particularly concerning Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown.