Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 trailer: Will Penelope tell her secret to Colin? Watch

Fans of Bridgerton can take a sigh of relief as Netflix unveiled the new trailer of Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 3. It gives a further peak into what the rest of the four episodes of the season has in store. The biggest question is, will Penelope finally tell Colin about her secret identity, that it is she who is Lady Whistledown? (Also read: Bridgerton S3: Polin’s carriage scene steams up Reddit, scores biggest debut ever; ‘was like oooh man') Nicola Coughlan in a still from Bridgerton Season 3.

About the trailer

Part 1 ended with Colin (Luke Newton) finally expressing his feeling for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) in the carriage. The new trailer begins with Colin introducing Penelope to his family, much to the shock of his sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie). It is only Eloise, once a close friend to Penelope, who knows that she is Lady Whistledown. “Who needs fresh air when there is fresh gossip?” is how Lady Danbury sums up the current situation.

Eloise threatens Penelope that if she does not tell Colin about her secret, then it will be her who does it. As preparations for the upcoming nuptials begin in full bang, Penelope has to decide whether she will disclose her identity or save her relationship, because she knows how Colin will react to the truth. The trailer ends on this note of suspense.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Omg, I dont know why but as I was watching this trailer and as it continued, simultaneously my heartbeat increased gradually! There's so much of high voltage drama! Oufff can't wait for 13th.” A second fan said, “Release it already!” A comment read, “Bring on more of Miss Malhotra.” It was referred to actor Banita Sandhu's character in the show, which marked the official debut of October and Sardar Udham star in Hollywood.

Part 1 of the Netflix series based on the book by Julia Quinn released on May 16. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the series read, “Coughlan single-handedly saves the day this season, adding to the sparkle in the amazing creations by costume designer John Glazer. She is certainly the most radiant Bridgerton heroine so far, one who owns, and deserves, every second of the spotlight.”