Bridgerton actor Jessica Madsen opens up about being queer during Pride Month: I am in love with a woman

Actor Jessica Madsen, known for her role in web show, Bridgerton, is marking the beginning of Pride Month in a special way. The actor took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the LGBTQ community, revealing that she is in love with a woman. (Also read: LGBTQ Pride Month is starting to show its colors around the world. What to know) Jessica Madsen stars as Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton.

Embracing her identity

On Saturday, Jessica took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. She shared several photographs, including some artwork to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and a picture of a photograph of a march following the Stonewall Riots.

The actor also posted a simple selfie, in which she is posing for the camera in a close-up. She is wearing a colourful tie-dyed T-shirt, rainbow rhinestones on her face and a bucket hat reading: "Love Supreme”.

“In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it,” she captioned the images, with a rainbow emoji. She used #pride, #pridemonth, #loveislove, and #gaypride with the post.

Gets support from her co-stars

The actor’s post was met with a lot of love and best wishes from her Insta fam, including her Bridgerton family.

Actor Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, simply shared several heart emojis, while Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Anthony Bridgerton, shared heart and raising hands emoji.

Actor Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in the series, also sent her support, writing: "Love youuuuuu" with a yellow heart emoji.

Actor Joanna Bobin, who plays Lady Cowper, also shared "Go baby girl! Love you”. The author of the original Bridgerton book series, Julia Quinn, commented with a collection of rainbow heart emojis.

More about her identity

In the past, Jessica has been candid about her sexuality. In June 2023, she opened up about her identity in a similar Instagram post, sharing graphics about bisexuality. The post read, “Bisexuals are not 'confused'" and "bi af”. In the caption, she wrote: "Bi the way…. Happy Pride month."

About her role in Bridgerton

The 32-year-old portrays Cressida Cowper in the popular Netflix series. Last month, she addressed the hate for her character.

"I mean, people are not the biggest fan of her," she told People magazine of Cressida, adding that she gets "interesting comments and some interesting DMs" that read, "Thank you for letting me hate you so much," or "I love hating you so much."

She added, “It makes me feel like I've done my job right. I really don't take those things personally. But I like it when people who I meet have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely."