Bridgerton S3: Polin’s carriage scene steams up Reddit, scores biggest debut ever; ‘was like oooh man'

Bridgerton landed on Netflix hotter than ever! Season 3 has just crossed all levels of craziness and the internet can’t stop hyping the series with fans particularly riled up over a steamy carriage scene involving Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The friends turned lovers in the show not only flaunted their best on-screen chemistry but even their BTS scenes were bang on as revealed by the crew. Reddit has become a new virtual simping platform. But the buzz doesn't stop there – Bridgerton Season 3 has also smashed viewership records, scoring the biggest debut weekend in the show's history. Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are the main leads of the third season of Bridgerton.

Brigderton season 3 receives a thumbs-up from Reddit

The first part of Bridgerton season 3, inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel, premiered on Netflix on May 16. Given the blockbuster success of the first two seasons, speculation about a third hit was already rampant. However, nobody anticipated that Colin and Penelope’s romance would shatter viewership records set by previous seasons. While all scenes, from Colin's playboy persona upon returning from his overseas trip to Penelope's transformation into Parisian style and the Bridgerton boy realizing his true feelings, made audiences blush and gush, it was the carriage scene in the last minute of the final episode that had fans reeling and going gaga.

“No joke, all that hype about the carriage scene was it. It was all over Tiktok. The edits, memes, Nicola and Luke on red carpets being elusive about it. I’ve never seen such a massive anticipation for a tv show scene before.” A Reddit user wrote explaining why they started watching the series even though they weren’t initially invested in the show.

The infamous carriage scene, also hyped up in the original novel, spotlights Colin and Penelope passionately making out. However, the true frenzy occurred when the crew revealed that both Luke and Nicola were so immersed in their scene that they didn’t hear the director say ‘cut’ and continued their romance in full swing.

“After I heard that they didn’t hear the team say “stop” so it went further than expected I was like oooh man.” A second Reddit user wrote. “Every season I start the first episode thinking "I'm not in the mood but I guess I'll watch one," and then suddenly I'm halfway through the season not knowing how I got there.” Another chimed in. “I never watch any romantic stuff, Im all, horror, murders and action. BUT Bridgerton.....sucked me in DEEP!”

Brigderton season 3 breaks its own record

The third season of Bridgerton eventually broke the record set by the second season, which centred around the romance between Anthony and Kate. According to newly released data, Polin's love story debuted on May 16, 2022, with 165,2 million hours of total viewing time and 45,1 million total individual views worldwide from May 16 to May 19. The second season of the show premiered in March 2022 and had a total of 193 million total viewing hours globally for the entire season. However, with season 3, Netflix strategically split the series into two parts to achieve its two biggest debut weekends.