OTT releases to watch this weekend: Madgaon Express, Bridgerton season 3 part 1, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more

OTT releases this week: Wondering what to watch over the weekend? There's plenty to choose from. Madgaon Express – one of the most loved films of 2024 – landed on OTT this week. As did Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Also read | Bridgerton Season 3 review: Dearest gentle reader, the wallflower finally gets to shine OTT releases this week: From Madgaon Express to Bridgerton season 3 part 1, there's a lot of new shows and movies you can stream.

From Bridgerton season 3 part 1, set in Regency-era London, to Dakota Johnson's Marvel film, Madame Web, there are plenty of streaming options you can pick from.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on JioCinema

The 2023 film centres around a newly-married couple – Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal – who live in a joint family. Watch them come up with a scheme to fulfil their dream of having their own home and how it takes an unexpected twist.

Bahubali: Crown of Blood on Disney+ Hotstar

The animated series prequel to the iconic SS Rajamouli films follows brothers Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva as they join forces to confront the warlord Raktadeva, who threatens their kingdom, Mahishmati. The series is the second animated entry in the franchise after 2017's Baahubali: The Lost Legends.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 on Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope, aka Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgeton's (Luke Newton) romance. While he returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger, lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts at the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Madame Web on Netflix

The superhero movie inspired by a Marvel Comics character will keep you hooked to the screen as it follows a paramedic, Cassandra Webb (essayed by Dakota Johnson), living in New York, who develops the power to see the future.

Madgaon Express on Prime Video

Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express – starring Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Divyendu and Nora Fatehi – was well-received by the audiences, with several celebs, including Kareena Kapoor, lauding the film. Get ready for an epic Goa trip with this rib-tickling comedy.

The 8 Show on Netflix

The Korean dark comedy and thriller follows eight people trapped in a mysterious 8-story building as they participate in a tempting but dangerous show in which they earn money as time passes.

Bastar The Naxal Story on ZEE5

Adah Sharma's 2024 political thriller – produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah – is based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It is helmed by Sudipto Sen, and also features Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen.

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal on Netflix

This three-episode documentary talks about how, when a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed – wrecking marriages and destroying lives.

Godzilla x Kong on BookMyShow Stream

A sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is directed by Adam Wingard, and focuses on an epic battle between two ancient titans – Godzilla and Kong – while a team of humans tries to find their connection to the mysterious Skull Island.

Crash on Disney+ Hotstar

The K-drama revolves around the members of the Traffic Crime Investigation, who investigate violent crimes that take place on the road. It features Lee Min-ki, Kwak Sun-young, Lee Ho-chul, Moon Hee, and Heo Sung-tae, among others.

Kalvan on Disney+ Hotstar

The Tamil survival thriller – directed by GV Prakash Kumar – follows four friends who plan to capture an elephant. However, things take an unexpected turn when one of them falls in love and decides to opt-out.

99 on Prime Video

Alex Ferguson and his 1999 winning squad give an extraordinary insight into how they did it – and how it all nearly fell apart. Man Utd fans will not want to miss this exciting football docu-series that chronicles English football team Manchester United’s epic season.