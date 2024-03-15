Bastar movie review: Adah Sharma fails to impress in film which believes Naxalism exists only because of communism

Bastar The Naxal Story movie review: Bastar ventures into the contentious landscape of Naxalism, weaving a narrative that attempts to dissect its roots and consequences, albeit through a largely black-and-white lens. Its stark depiction of Naxalite insurgency and the ensuing conflict with security forces serves as a timely reminder of the complex sociopolitical realities facing the nation. However, by sidestepping nuanced character exploration and succumbing to occasional oversimplification, the film falls short of its full potential, leaving audiences with lingering questions and a sense of untapped narrative depth. Also read | Yodha, Bastar The Naxal Story to Kung Fu Panda 4: Movies releasing in theatres this week Bastar The Naxal Story movie review: Adah Sharma-starrer’s narrative shortcomings and performative inconsistencies detract from its overall impact.

The premise

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film navigates through the divergent paths taken by a mother and son, played by Indira Tiwari and Naman Jain, in the aftermath of a shared personal tragedy, a Supreme Court case illuminating only on the nexus between Naxalism and communism, and the resolute mission of a police officer,Neerja Madhavan embodied by Adah Sharma, to purge the heartland of India from the scourge of Naxal insurgency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

At its core, Bastar lays bare the ideological battleground where Naxalism intersects with patriotism and the pursuit of a greater good. While her motivations are not explicitly explained, her unwavering patriotism is evident. In her quest, she doesn't hesitate to use force, even being accused of involvement in staged encounters. These accusations, however, are dismissed, as the director aims to portray her actions as serving the greater good, but that leaves the character uninspiring, unrelatable and eerily one-dimensional.

Refusal to delve deeper into complexities

In a parallel narrative, Bastar would have introduced a poignant subplot revolving around a mother and son, grappling with the aftermath of Naxal violence. They witnessed the husband and father (respectively) being brutally killed by Naxalites for displaying the National Flag and singing the National Anthem. The mother joins the police force, while the son joins the Naxalites out of a lack of interest in education. However, the dynamics between them and the reasons for their choices remain largely unexplored, leaving viewers pondering whether this storyline would have made the movie more relatable and empathetic than its current version.

The film presents a stark contrast between the Naxalites, depicted as ruthless and inhumane, and the Indian security forces, particularly the police and CRPF, portrayed as tirelessly combating these anti-Indian elements. The Naxalites, represented in the movie by a militant faction based in Bastar, oppose the development of infrastructure and discourage local children from attending schools, all in opposition to the idea of India progressing as a nation.

While this portrayal may reflect certain realities, the film's failure to delve into the underlying reasons, instead attributing everything to communism via Yashpal Sharma's character, a well-intentioned lawyer fluent in Hindi, offers a glimpse into the ideological underpinnings of Naxalism, and its refusal to delve deeper into these complexities risks oversimplifying the narrative may explain criticisms on social media accusing the movie of promoting propaganda or agendas.

In the Bastar The Naxal Story, Adah Sharma, plays a police officer, who names JNU as a place where students allegedly celebrated the killing of CRPF officers.

Mixed performances

Adah Sharma's performance feels somewhat out of place in the film, not due to her character's weakness, but because she appears inadequately trained for the role. Her actions, including running and shooting, lack the finesse expected of a seasoned officer.

On the other hand, Indira Tiwari and Naman Jain deliver compelling portrayals as the mother and son, representing the perennial victims. However, their appearances are fleeting, leaving viewers yearning for more substantial exploration of their characters. This oversight deprives the film of a more empathetic and relatable dimension, relegating these characters to mere conduits for thematic exploration rather than fully realised individuals.

Final thoughts

Ultimately, Bastar" serves as a stark reminder of the complexities inherent in the battle against Naxalism, yet falls short of fully exploring the nuances of its subject matter. While its patriotic fervor and commitment to highlighting the sacrifices of those caught in the crossfire are commendable, the film's reluctance to confront the shades of grey within its narrative leaves it feeling somewhat incomplete.

The movie, in simple terms, deals with the notion that Naxalism stems from communism. For those familiar with this concept, it serves as a stark reminder of how the American government, during the early years of Cold War, once targeted individuals who aligned with this ideology, resulting in societal ostracism and much more. It serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of ideological conflict and its far-reaching consequences but, the film’s narrative shortcomings and performative inconsistencies detract from its overall impact.

Movie: Bastar The Naxal Story

Director: Sudipto Sen

Cast: Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Naman Jain, Raima Sen and Yashpal Sharma

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place