Yodha, Bastar The Naxal Story to Kung Fu Panda 4: Movies releasing in theatres this week

From an action-thriller to an adventure-drama – this week’s releases have something for everyone. Movie buffs have a variety of titles to choose from in Hindi, English and even Punjabi. Check out this list of movies releasing in theatres this Friday. (Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra on working in patriotic films: ‘Nothing better than a man in uniform’) Yodha and Kung Fu Panda 4 released in theatres this Friday

Yodha

Written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha sees Siddharth Malhotra play an off-duty soldier aboard a passenger plane hijacked by terrorists. When the plane’s engine fails, he devises a plan to defeat the hijackers and save the passengers. The action-thriller also stars Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna and Tanuj Virwani.

Kung Fu Panda 4

The fourth installment of the Kung Fu Panda series sees Jack Black reprise the voice of Po. The film, which is also releasing in Hindi, follows Po as he is chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and must train a new warrior. But when a shape-shifting sorceress sets her sights on his Staff of Wisdom, he seeks help from a quick-witted fox. Awkwafina, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, and Viola Davis also lend voices to various characters.

Bastar: The Naxal Story

The film tells the story of friction between policemen and naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. Directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the film sees her play a tough cop who vows to destroy naxals who have taken lives and destroys a lot of national assets through the years.

Jatt Nu Chudail Takri

This Punjabi film follows the story of a man, Gippy Garewal, who is convinced that all women are sinister, referring to them as chudail (witches). He pursuades his married friends to divorce their wives. And yet when he falls for a woman, Sargun Mehta, he marries her in haste only to find out she really is a chudail.

