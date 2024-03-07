Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a song from Kalki 2898 AD in Italy

Director Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is nearing completion. The film, which will be released on May 9, will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin reveals Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s connection to Mahabharat) Disha Patani and Prabhas shot for a song in Italy(Instagram)

Prabhas, Disha shoot in Italy

The film's producers, Vyjayanthi Movies, took to Instagram and X to share an update with fans. Sharing a group picture that sees Prabhas posing for a click with Nag and the rest of the film’s crew, the makers wrote, “Italy lo aata paata. (Song and dance in Italy)” In the picture, Prabhas and the rest of the team can be seen all smiles as they head to Italy. In another picture they shared, captioned, “A Darling Pic. Italy diaries ft. #Prabhas & @DishPatani, (sic)” Disha can be seen clicking Prabhas’ picture as he poses for her.

Shooting in progress

The film’s shoot and post-production are happening simultaneously to meet the deadline. Most of the shooting has been wrapped up with only a few songs and patchwork scenes left. Deepika recently announced her pregnancy and has also wrapped up her portions of the film. Amitabh was injured while performing a stunt for the film in March last year but he got back on sets as soon as he recovered. He suffered from a broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear, he wrote in a blog post back then. Kamal joined the film’s team in June last year.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD embarks on a journey spanning millennia, from the epic events of the Mahabharata in 3101 BCE to the distant year of 2898 AD. Talking about the film at Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3101 BCE, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

