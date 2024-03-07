 Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a song from Kalki 2898 AD in Italy - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a song from Kalki 2898 AD in Italy

Prabhas and Disha Patani shoot for a song from Kalki 2898 AD in Italy

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 07, 2024 02:22 PM IST

Actors Prabhas and Disha Patani went to Italy with director Nag Ashwin and team to shoot for a peppy number.

Director Nag Ashwin’s Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is nearing completion. The film, which will be released on May 9, will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin reveals Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s connection to Mahabharat)

Disha Patani and Prabhas shot for a song in Italy(Instagram)
Disha Patani and Prabhas shot for a song in Italy(Instagram)

Prabhas, Disha shoot in Italy

The film's producers, Vyjayanthi Movies, took to Instagram and X to share an update with fans. Sharing a group picture that sees Prabhas posing for a click with Nag and the rest of the film’s crew, the makers wrote, “Italy lo aata paata. (Song and dance in Italy)” In the picture, Prabhas and the rest of the team can be seen all smiles as they head to Italy. In another picture they shared, captioned, “A Darling Pic. Italy diaries ft. #Prabhas & @DishPatani, (sic)” Disha can be seen clicking Prabhas’ picture as he poses for her.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shooting in progress

The film’s shoot and post-production are happening simultaneously to meet the deadline. Most of the shooting has been wrapped up with only a few songs and patchwork scenes left. Deepika recently announced her pregnancy and has also wrapped up her portions of the film. Amitabh was injured while performing a stunt for the film in March last year but he got back on sets as soon as he recovered. He suffered from a broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear, he wrote in a blog post back then. Kamal joined the film’s team in June last year.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD embarks on a journey spanning millennia, from the epic events of the Mahabharata in 3101 BCE to the distant year of 2898 AD. Talking about the film at Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag said, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3101 BCE, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On