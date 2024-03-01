Disha Patani reacts to nepotism allegations against Karan Johar, reveals she was actually discovered by him

Sidharth Malhotra's action film Yodha's trailer launch event was held on Thursday, which was attended by the entire team of the film, including producer Karan Johar and actors Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. At the event, Disha made a revelation about how she was actually ‘spotted’ by Karan during her teenage years, when she was modelling. Also read: Karan Johar on conducting talent hunt for actors Disha Patani and Karan Johar have worked together in the upcoming film Yodha.

Disha Patani defends Karan Johar

Disha Patani said, “If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modelling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn’t have been here, if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me”.

Responding to her statement, Karan Johar said 'I love you' and showered Disha Patani, whose first Hindi film release was the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, with hugs.

The moment was interrupted by Sidharth Malhotra, who said, “Kya baat kar rahi ho Disha, main bhi (What are you saying Disha, me too)." He was referring to how he made his acting debut in the filmmaker's 2012 movie Student Of The Year.

Karan Johar on nepotism debate

At the event, Karan also hit back at nepotism allegations against him. He said, “To everyone who accuses us of working only with insiders, Shashank Khaitan (filmmaker) is our brand ambassador of an outsider. Sagar and Pushkar (directors of Yodha) represent outsiders. So, the next time anyone trolls us, they should look at Yodha because the lead is also an outsider. So are Raashii and Disha. Hence, I think I deserve another crown now. Whoever may have tried to behead me, watch out for Yodha!”

Nepotism controversy

Actor Kangana Ranaut had accused Karan Johar of being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism' in Bollywood on an episode of Koffee With Karan season 5. The accusation of nepotism – favouring family or friends – has dogged Karan ever since and he has been slammed for only making films with star kids, such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey, among others.

