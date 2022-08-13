Karan Johar on conducting talent hunt for actors: 'Those who want to work in films, are already in Mumbai'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has said that the people who wish to work in films, have already reached Mumbai, when asked to conduct a nation-wide talent hunt for actors. (Also read: Farah Khan calls Karan Johar ‘multifaced’, he says ‘I am not partial’)

Rajesh Khanna saw the world of glamour after he won a talent hunt - All India Talent Contest organised by United Producers and Filmfare in 1965. After winning the contest, Rajesh Khanna signed 12 films right away, though box office success came a little late.

Karan was asked if he would consider conducting such a talent hunt and negate all allegations of nepotism against him. The filmmaker told Amar Ujala, “If something like that were to happen right now, I would certainly want to be a part of it. But, it is a different world now. All those who want to work in films, have reached Mumbai. We do not need that hunt nowadays."

He added, "It is alleged that we only work with people from film families. That is not the truth. The number of outsiders we work with, is way more than that of people from within the industry. I can give you an entire list, but even that won't help. There is a famous Rajesh Khanna song - Kuch To Log Kahenge, Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kehna - I have made it my life mantra. ”

The filmmaker also claimed that a teacher once scolded him for using the wrong spelling of coffee for his celeb chat show Koffee with Karan.

During the 1965 talent hunt, Rajesh Khanna faced a panel of judges which comprised of legendary filmmakers Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt and Yash Chopra. Recalling the incident at Sexiest 2006 talent hunt show in Mumbai, the actor had said that he was confused with the dialogue given to him for the final selection process during his talent hunt. “When I entered the selection room and found many top notch filmmakers seated to judge my performance I was bit nervous. However, I gathered strength and told the judges that the dialogue provided to me was good but I was not informed about the characterisation of the person who is sayin this dialogue.”

The yesteryear star added, “Hearing my query, one of the judges asked me whether I was a stage actor. I replied positively. They were impressed and they asked me to perform any role of my choice. Luckily I remembered a sentimental dialogue from one of my plays... I performed and the judges gave me thunderous applause and rest is history. ”

