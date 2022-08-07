Farah Khan calls Karan Johar ‘multifaced’, he says ‘I am not partial otherwise I won't be talking to you'. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video of himself with Farah Khan on Instagram. The two are seen roasting each other in the clip, which is recorded by actor Varun Dhawan. While Karan makes fun of Farah's fashion sense, she jokes about Karan being partial and multifaced. Also Read: When Farah Khan rushed to Karan Johar's room at night, told him 'mere kamre mein bhoot hai'

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “The rapid fire you never knew you needed !!! #karah Video credit- Varun Dhawan." In the video, Karan says to Farah, “Oh my god you look like a stop sign and what is that a medal? Got to be for your fashion” Farah replies, “Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multifaced. One for successful people, one for not so successful. Is that right?" Karan replies, "I am not partial Farah, please, otherwise I won't be talking to you." Varun, who shot the video, can be heard laughing towards the end.

Celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Seema Sajdeh, Swara Bhaskar and others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section of the video. One fan demanded the two to start their YouTube channel and wrote, “Come on already! Just start the YouTube channel. I need longer videos! Y’all are too hilarious, dynamic-duo.” Another one wrote, “Bring her to Koffee with Karan.” One more fan said, “That last expression and Varun’s voice,” another one complimented them by saying, “I love their sense of humour.”

Karan and Farah have collaborated for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They reunited after 10 years, as they last worked together on Student Of The Year in 2012. Earlier, speaking about the reunion, Farah had told India Today, “I have been extremely choosy about the songs that I choreograph. But there are some relationships that are special and go beyond work. Karan is someone who holds that place in my heart. So yes, I am very excited to come back and do the songs for his next.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan's return to direction. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is slated to release in February 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON