When Farah Khan rushed to Karan Johar's room at night, told him 'mere kamre mein bhoot hai'

Karan Johar and Farah Khan worked together in the 1998 superhit Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A few years back, while promoting a film, Karan Johar recalled an incident when Farah came running to his room and shouted ‘Mere kamre mein bhoot hai (My room has a ghost),’ while they were shooting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Scotland. Also Read: Karan Johar shares pic of Farah Khan shopping for 'high end designer wear'

In 2020, while promoting Vicky Kaushal's film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, when Karan was asked if he ever had an encounter with a ghost, he recalled an old incident which took place when he was shooting the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He said, “For Kuch Kuch Hota Hai we were shooting in Scotland. And in Scotland, people used to talk a lot about a certain Loch Ness monster that there is this monster in that territory."

He added, “We were all sleeping that night in an inn. Just two days later we were all geared up to shoot the title song for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Farah Khan too was there at the recce. We made sure we had our healthy dinner so that we could sleep early because we have to wake up early too. I still remember it was about 10 or 11 in the night when there were these loud bangs on my door. I woke up with a startle and I went to the door and it was Farah Khan clad in a pair of Mickey Mouse Pajamas. It was pretty cute and mildly scary as well.”

“She said, ‘I swear mere kamre mein koi bhoot hai, I felt the pressure of something on me.’ And I was like what are you saying? She was telling me I cannot sleep in that room I have to share the room with you. She slept but she was afraid right through that night. She kept looking left and right to make sure there was no one and she got me scared in the process. I was perfectly fine till then but when I saw her so scared, I got petrified even more. That’s the only close to ghost story that happened in my life.”

Karan Johar and Farah Khan are currently working together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The films stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark KJo's return to the director's chair. His last film, as a director, was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON