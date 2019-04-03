Karan Johar takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, says he doesn’t love nepotism but ‘somebody else does’

Kangana Ranaut raised the topic of nepotism two years ago, calling Karan Johar the ‘flag -bearer’ of nepotism on his show Koffee with Karan and neither the actor nor the filmmaker seem to be over it. Karan Johar has once again said he does not love the subject, but “somebody else does.”

During an interaction with Bhuvan Bam at the YouTube fan fest, Karan was asked why does he loves the term nepotism and the actor-director said, “I don’t love this subject, somebody else does. Ab hum bolega toh bologe ke bolta hai. Toh I have left it to that person to do all the talking and I will continue to do my job.”

Recently, Kangana, too, was asked if she would help her child if he/she would want to become an actor 20 years down the line. “If I do that, the possibility of him being a good director will be 50 per cent. If I really care for him as a mother, I will let him find his own way, because he can make a good living out of anything, anywhere. But if I want him to be an extraordinary person, I must throw him into the sea. He will either drown or make it,” Kangana said. She also cited an example from her own life. She said that her brother is “struggling” to become a pilot for the past four years and that he is looking for a job. But she would never make any call to help him.

The debate around Karan’s contribution to propagating nepotism in the industry began raging when Kangana Ranaut talked about it on his talk show, Koffee With Karan.Kangana attacked Karan on his chat show, calling him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” someone who is “snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders” and accused him of running a “movie mafia”. Later, while talking at the London School of Economics, Karan hit back at the Queen actor saying, “She was my guest and I had to hear what she had to say. She has a right to have an opinion. When she says ‘Flag bearer of Nepotism’, I just want to say to her, I am glad she knows what it all means. I don’t think she has understood the entire meaning of the term.” The incident sparked a row about nepotism in the industry with many calling it unfair and others justifying it.

Karan’s upcoming projects include Kalank, Brahmastra, Student of the Year 2 and Takht - all films featuring at least one star kid. Alia Bhatt features in all the films except Student of The Year 2 where Tiger Shroff will be seen in the lead role. Kalank and Brahmastra also star Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor.

