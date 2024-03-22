Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’

Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express has hit theatres. The buddy comedy, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, is being lauded for its laughs. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is getting great reactions on X for presenting a relatable journey movie. (Also Read – Nora Fatehi opens up on working in Madgaon Express: ‘I learnt so much from Kunal, Divyenndu’) Madgaon Express X review: The film marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

What's X saying about the film?

A user wrote on X, “#MadgaonExpress is a laugh riot! Thoroughly convinced that@kunalkemmu enjoyed making the film because? It shows! Punches don’t stop in this physical comedy done right! Solid debut! Also @pratikg80 is in top form, roaring his way! Last itna mazaa #Lootcase dekhke aya tha.”

Another user posted, “Kunal Kemmu’s humour is top tier I’m so glad he made this film (teary-eyed laughter emoji) #MadgaonExpress.” “#MadgaonExpress is truly the best comedy entertainer of recent times! A much-needed film that is worth watching with family,” wrote a third user, while another posted, “I am happiest for Kunal Khemu on the lovely reviews for #MadgaonExpress I've always believed he is such a repository of talent, often unused, since his Zakhm days. There's a worldly wise wisdom and self deprecatory humour he wears so well.”

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong. Kunal, whose acting credits include Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, and Lootcase, has directed the movie from a script he wrote. Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal told PTI that the film is an ode to his first journey to Goa which he undertook through a train called the Madgaon Express. "Usually, I get asked why Goa? It's also the modes of transport you take to get to these places. Especially with friends, it will either be a road trip or plane trips. But the plane trip will not be as much fun because the kind of space and the kind of experiences you can have on a road journey or a train journey is slightly more than being on a plane," he said.

