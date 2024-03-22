 Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 22, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Madgaon Express X review: The film marks actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut and stars Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, and Nora Fatehi.

Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express has hit theatres. The buddy comedy, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, is being lauded for its laughs. The film, produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is getting great reactions on X for presenting a relatable journey movie. (Also Read – Nora Fatehi opens up on working in Madgaon Express: ‘I learnt so much from Kunal, Divyenndu’)

Madgaon Express X review: The film marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut
Madgaon Express X review: The film marks Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

What's X saying about the film?

A user wrote on X, “#MadgaonExpress is a laugh riot! Thoroughly convinced that@kunalkemmu enjoyed making the film because? It shows! Punches don’t stop in this physical comedy done right! Solid debut! Also @pratikg80 is in top form, roaring his way! Last itna mazaa #Lootcase dekhke aya tha.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Another user posted, “Kunal Kemmu’s humour is top tier I’m so glad he made this film (teary-eyed laughter emoji) #MadgaonExpress.” “#MadgaonExpress is truly the best comedy entertainer of recent times! A much-needed film that is worth watching with family,” wrote a third user, while another posted, “I am happiest for Kunal Khemu on the lovely reviews for #MadgaonExpress I've always believed he is such a repository of talent, often unused, since his Zakhm days. There's a worldly wise wisdom and self deprecatory humour he wears so well.”

About Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express follows the journey of three childhood friends — played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary — who embark on a trip to Goa that goes wrong. Kunal, whose acting credits include Kalyug, Go Goa Gone, and Lootcase, has directed the movie from a script he wrote. Madgaon Express also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Kunal told PTI that the film is an ode to his first journey to Goa which he undertook through a train called the Madgaon Express. "Usually, I get asked why Goa? It's also the modes of transport you take to get to these places. Especially with friends, it will either be a road trip or plane trips. But the plane trip will not be as much fun because the kind of space and the kind of experiences you can have on a road journey or a train journey is slightly more than being on a plane," he said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madgaon Express X review: Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is ‘physical comedy done right’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On