Baahubali Crown of Blood trailer: Amarendra, Bhallaldeva team up against Kattappa in animated action-series. Watch

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning turned out to be game changer for South cinema. The movie that created a PAN India cinematic wave is back with a spin-off animated series. The trailer of the show titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood has been released. (Also read: Baahubali Crown of Blood: SS Rajamouli announces animated series based on hit films) Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaldeva join hands to fight Kattappa in spin-off animation series.

Amarendra Baahubali faces new enemy

The trailer starts with the recap of Baahubali on how Bhallaldeva had backstabbed Amarendra Baahubali when he was serving the people of Mahishmati. However, the story of Baahubali: Crown of Blood revolves around the incidents that happened much before Bhallaldeva was plotting against his brother. An unknown enemy known as Raktadeva invades Mahishmati and wrecks havoc along with his army.

Kattappa rebels against Sivagami in animated series

Queen Sivagami tells Amarendra that, “Raktadeva does not want to rule Mahishmati but intends to destroy its existence in history.” However, Sivagami and Amarendra are shocked to know that Kattappa is the commander of the enemy army. While everyone is worried on how Mahishmati warriors will defeat their own mentor, Bhallaldeva insists on fighting alone in the battlefield. He is later convinced by Amarendra that they should unite and fight Raktadeva together. The trailer ends with a fierce war between armies of Queen Sivagami and Raktadeva.

Previously, Baahubali: The Lost Legends was released in 2017 on Amazon Prime. It was was created by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks. Colors TV had acquired the television rights for the show. In the same year, a prequel novel called The Rise of Sivagami was also published.

About Baahubali franchise

For the unversed, Baahubali: The Beginning released in 2015 and became a Pan India blockbuster. Its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion became a much bigger commercial success at the box office as it garnered ₹1030.42 crore India net. The epic action-drama featured Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and others in crucial roles.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood will release on Disney+Hotstar.