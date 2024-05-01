Baahubali Crown of Blood: SS Rajamouli announces animated series based on hit films

Director SS Rajamouli announced a new spin-off for his magnum opus, Baahubali. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director announced on Tuesday that a new animated series called Baahubali: Crown of Blood is in the making. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli shares post as 110-year-old Takarazuka company in Japan adapts RRR as Broadway play. Watch) SS Rajamouli's new spin-off will be an animated series titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

Baahubali: Crown of Blood announcement

Rajamouli shared a video on X that features the animated series’ title, emerging from smoke and embers, with the chants of Baahubali in the background. He also confirmed that a trailer for Baahubali: Crown of Blood will be released soon.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He wrote, “When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!” Details of the cast and crew, apart from the storyline, are yet to be announced.

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in 2015 and the sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion released in 2017. The films starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.

Baahubali spin-offs

In 2017, an animated series called Baahubali: The Lost Legends premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The series was created by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, with Colours TV acquiring the television rights for the series.

A prequel series called Baahubali: The Beginning, co-produced by Rajamouli, was supposed to release on Netflix, but the project got shelved. Mrunal Thakur was initially cast as Sivagami in the series, and Wamiqa Gabi later replaced her. She told Filmy Gyan last year, “I was doing it (Baahubali). Directors kept changing. And I was still there training (in sword fight). I kept asking if the director has been finalised. I don’t know why they shut down the project, I hope it restarts again.”

A prequel novel called The Rise of Sivagami was also released the same year, apart from Chaturanga, Queen of Mahishmathi and a graphic novel called Baahubali: Battle of the Bold. In 2018, Akira Fukaya, known for Hakobiya Ken and Tetsuo: The Bullet Man, adapted Baahubali into a Japanese manga.

A mobile game called Baahubali: The Game was also released in 2017 by Moonfrog.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.