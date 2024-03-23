SS Rajamouli shares post as 110-year-old Takarazuka company in Japan adapts RRR as Broadway play. Watch

SS Rajamouli, who is in Japan, has shared a post as a 110-year-old Takarazuka company there adapted his blockbuster RRR as a Broadway play. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rajamouli posted pictures and videos as he attended the event. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli and son Karthikeya experience earthquake in Japan while on the 28th floor) SS Rajamouli with actors in Japan.

Rajamouli gets standing ovation in Japan

In the first video, the audience clapped inside the theatre as Rajamouli expressed his gratitude with folded hands. He also waved at everyone. The actors were seen on stage smiling, clapping and greeting the crowd with folded hands. The second clip showed Rajamouli exiting the venue as people gave him a standing ovation.

Rajamouli poses with actors

A picture showed Rajamouli with the actors. All of them wore white outfits, while Rajamouli was seen in a blue kurta and a colourful shawl on his shoulder. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "It's an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110-year-old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself."

Rajamouli expresses gratitude

He also added, "Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU." Arigatou gozaimasu means Thank you in Japanese. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "@ssrajamouli sir, it's such a great thing that Japanese people also like Indian films, and it's made us proud. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for that, and love you." A comment read, "Such an honour." A person tweeted, "Amazing what a reach RRR has! Congratulations!"

About Rajamouli, RRR

Rajamouli is in Japan with his son-producer SS Karthikeya for the special screenings of his hit RRR. The film premiered in Japan on October 21, 2022, months after its release in India. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, earned over 410 million yen (approximately ₹23 crore) at the Japanese box office.

RRR followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) — in the 1920s. The film raised over ₹1,200 crore at the global box office and went on to win the Best Original Song Oscar for its track Naatu Naatu.

