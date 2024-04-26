OTT releases to watch this weekend: Laapataa Ladies to Ranneeti, The Veil and more

OTT releases this week: A host of new titles have arrived this week on OTT for your binge-list. From the critical hit Laapataa Ladies to the spy thriller The Veil starring Elizabeth Moss, and the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show that will feature Aamir Khan as the guest- there's something fresh for everyone. Let's take a look. (Also read: The Family Star, Tillu Square OTT releases: When and where to watch these Telugu movies) OTT releases this week range from Laapataa Ladies to Ranneeti and The Veil.

Laapataa Ladies - Netflix

Directed by Kiran Rao, Lapaata Ladies is finally coming to streaming. The film stars newcomers Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel. Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies is a story two brides Phool and Pushpa who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan, takes it upon himself to probe the case. It had received positive reviews from critics and audience.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Tillu Square - Netflix

Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran feature in the romantic crime-comedy Tillu Square. The movie is a sequel to DJ Tillu (2022). Siddhu reprises his role as DJ Tillu in the sequel, while Anupama plays his love interest, Lilly. Much like the predecessor, the film sees him land in trouble due to whom he falls in love with, with Tillu having to think on his feet to get out of trouble. It releases on April 26 on Netflix.

The Veil - Disney+ Hotstar

The Handmaid's Tale-star Elizabeth Moss stars as a suave MI6 agent on the run in the new spy thriller series The Veil, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 30. “FX’s The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster,” reads the official synopsis of the limited series.

Read more: The Veil review: Elizabeth Moss headlines glossy spy thriller but this is no Killing Eve

The Great Indian Kapil Show - Aamir Khan on Netflix

Aamir Khan is all set to appear on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, marking his first appearance ever in the format of the show! A promo for the episode was shared on social media on Wednesday and if that's any indication- prepare for a fun episode this weekend! Aamir complains on the show about how his kids do not listen to him. He said that there was a long discussion at the house about what he should wear to the show. While he wanted to show up in shorts, his kids made him wear pants.

Read more: Aamir Khan gets asked about ‘settling down’ after 2 marriages on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Watch promo

Advocate Achinta Aich - Hoichoi

Advocate Achinta Aich is a new series that will release on Hoichoi on April 26. It stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, and Kheya Chattopadhyay.

Crakk - Disney+ Hotstar

The action-packed thriller headlined by Vidyut Jammwal has been helmed by Aditya Datt. Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports, while he also traces the reason for his brother's disappearance. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

Read more: Crakk movie review: An adrenaline junkie’s guide to crack the code for messy, mindless action and sports

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond- JioCinema

Lara Dutta and Jimmy Shergill star as intelligence officers in the new series Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond which releases on on JioCinema on April 25. It also stars Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi. As per the makers, the web series "decodes the modern warfare that isn't simply fought on physical borders but transcends to the domain of social media, digital tactics and covert political moves that have the power to reshape geo-politics."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.