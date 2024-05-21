What if Bridgerton characters attended desi weddings; see pics

The viral trend of re-imagining Hollywood stars in ‘desi’ avatars has hit the Bridgerton phenomena, with the characters from the web show getting reimagined attending an Indian wedding in vibrant desi looks taking over the internet. (Also read: Bridgerton 3 boss spills the fate of Colin and Penelope’s romance after Whistledown's bombshell in Part 2) Actor Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington.

Very desi Bridgerton world

Lately, there has been a trend of artists using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results using their imaginations. Hopping onto the trend, the Indian wedding planning portal, WedMeGood, has used an artificial design program to reimagine how the popular Bridgerton stars will dress up to attend an Indian wedding, and the results are very fascinating.

There is a splash of glamour, oomph, charisma and lots of dizziness in all of the pictures.

The pictures not only reimagines them in desi avatars, but also highlights what relative they can be. For instance, Lady Danbury is the aunt, Penelope Featherington is the bestie’s best friend. Kate Sharma takes on the avatar of the sexy NRI cousin, and looks ravishing in a white ensemble. Meanwhile, Eloise is the little sister who has a special bond with the groom, and indulges in banter with him during the ceremony. It is the vibrant clothes and makeup that shine bright in the pictures.

Social media users are loving it

Social media users were left impressed by the visuals by Wed Me Good. “I ll like to see this,” said one user hoping for a desi version of the popular international series one day.

“Kate is looking cute in an Indian dress,” wrote another user. One commented, “All need to see this!!! Stunning”, with one writing, “Smart move @wedmegood. Love those creations”.

One shared, “Penelope looks breathtakingly beautiful”, while one user expressed disappointment that the carousel had no guys, writing, “Duh! Where are the guys for us to stare????”

About Bridgerton

Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn. The third season of the show was recently released. It focuses on Penelope, aka Lady Whistledown and Colin Bridgeton's romance. In the show, Colin returns from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger, while Penelope’s attempts at the marriage mart fail. It marks the beginning of their romance.

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 ends with Colin Bridgerton asking Penelope to marry him. The second part is expected to release in June.