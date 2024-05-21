 What if Bridgerton characters attended desi weddings; see pics | Web Series - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What if Bridgerton characters attended desi weddings; see pics

BySugandha Rawal
May 21, 2024 07:48 PM IST

Several AI-generated images of Bridgerton characters attending an imaginary Indian wedding have emerged on social media, and are going viral.

The viral trend of re-imagining Hollywood stars in ‘desi’ avatars has hit the Bridgerton phenomena, with the characters from the web show getting reimagined attending an Indian wedding in vibrant desi looks taking over the internet. (Also read: Bridgerton 3 boss spills the fate of Colin and Penelope’s romance after Whistledown's bombshell in Part 2)

Actor Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington.
Actor Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington.

Very desi Bridgerton world

Lately, there has been a trend of artists using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results using their imaginations. Hopping onto the trend, the Indian wedding planning portal, WedMeGood, has used an artificial design program to reimagine how the popular Bridgerton stars will dress up to attend an Indian wedding, and the results are very fascinating.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

There is a splash of glamour, oomph, charisma and lots of dizziness in all of the pictures.

The pictures not only reimagines them in desi avatars, but also highlights what relative they can be. For instance, Lady Danbury is the aunt, Penelope Featherington is the bestie’s best friend. Kate Sharma takes on the avatar of the sexy NRI cousin, and looks ravishing in a white ensemble. Meanwhile, Eloise is the little sister who has a special bond with the groom, and indulges in banter with him during the ceremony. It is the vibrant clothes and makeup that shine bright in the pictures.

Social media users are loving it

Social media users were left impressed by the visuals by Wed Me Good. “I ll like to see this,” said one user hoping for a desi version of the popular international series one day.

“Kate is looking cute in an Indian dress,” wrote another user. One commented, “All need to see this!!! Stunning”, with one writing, “Smart move @wedmegood. Love those creations”.

One shared, “Penelope looks breathtakingly beautiful”, while one user expressed disappointment that the carousel had no guys, writing, “Duh! Where are the guys for us to stare????”

About Bridgerton

Bridgerton is based on the book series by Julia Quinn. The third season of the show was recently released. It focuses on Penelope, aka Lady Whistledown and Colin Bridgeton's romance. In the show, Colin returns from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger, while Penelope’s attempts at the marriage mart fail. It marks the beginning of their romance.

The first part of Bridgerton Season 3 ends with Colin Bridgerton asking Penelope to marry him. The second part is expected to release in June.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / Entertainment / Web Series / What if Bridgerton characters attended desi weddings; see pics

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On