Banita Sandhu on her International debut: will open up different avenues for me in Bollywood

Banita Sandhu, aka Miss Malhotra in Bridgerton season 3, is on “cloud nine” after her Hollywood debut. “It was like a dream come true. It’s the biggest show on Netflix right now. I have never been on a set like that. The makeup, costume, dance, and everything else felt like I was living in it, it felt so real while shooting,” the actor shares and adds that the shoot felt like a “school trip”. The best memories were when we were shooting in locations in these palaces outside London. The night shoots and morning hours that we were all putting in, everything was so exciting, because everyone was into it so much.” Banita Sandhu in Bridgerton

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan in October (2019), says that she doesn’t think of it (Bridgerton) as a (Hollywood) debut. “Even when October released, I did not think of it as my debut in Bollywood, I just thought of it as my first film with a learning experience. As an actor, I really go with my heart and gut when making a decision about working with someone, it’s not really a strategic move that this is my entry in the industry. That can set a lot of pressure on expectations. I am more into the on-set experiences,” she shares.

“With Bridgerton, I got so many comments like, ‘Oh, you look so pretty!’ I think in a lot of my Indian movies, I am hardly wearing makeup and I don’t look my best. This is the first time that I got all dolled up for this global thing and that’s why people are seeing that side of me as well,” says the 26-year-old, highlighting her different role in the American TV series. “Of course, it will open up different avenues for me in Bollywood. In India, I haven’t had that glamorous role yet. I have had great opportunities in India irrespective of what I do in the West. Moreover, I would genuinely love for my work in India should speak in the West because I am so proud of my Indian movies, especially October. The West is finally opening the eyes to International cinema. So, it should work the other way around too, like my work in India should open to opportunities in the West too,” she further adds.

Sandhu also tells us that while she had her doubts initially, she was still sure about India’s power as an audience. “I spoke to my parents about this and said that I am not really sure if I’ll have the kind of reaction I’ve already had, especially when there were so many incredible actors who had a bigger storyline,” the actor continues, “But, it really speaks about the power of the Indian audiences and the love that you get from India, and that is something I will always cherish. OTT has a wider reach, but I do think that even if it was theatrical, the Indian audience would have supported one of their own.”

Further on, Sandhu’s aim is to focus across various genres, whether it’s in Bollywood or West. “I want to broaden my horizons into different genres. I am shooting for G2 (PAN India film) right now which is again a huge action movie, so it will be different for the audience to see me in that kind of a role. I have done a lot of emotional dramas and I would also love to explore the comedic space. Many people have said that I have a comedic presence in real life. I recently watched Crew and I loved it, so I think something of that sort would be really cool to do for me next,” she concludes.