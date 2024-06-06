Taylor Swift ‘will forget Travis Kelce once she sees me,’ Outlander star teases before Scotland Eras Tour

As Taylor Swift prepares to take her Eras Tour to the stunning landscapes of Scotland, a new contender is playfully vying for her attention. While Taylor and Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues to capture hearts, Outlander star Sam Heughan, known for his role as Jamie Fraser, has humorously suggested that Taylor might "forget all about" her current beau once she sees him. The pop star is slated to perform three gigs in the Scottish capital on June 7,8,9. Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly being considered for the role of a superhero character of Blonde Phantom.

Sam Heughan jokes Taylor will forget about Travis

Scottish actor, producer, author, and entrepreneur Sam Heughan, best known for his role in 'Outlander,' is totally hyped up ahead of Taylor Swift’s Scotland tour. It seems like he has just booked one of the closest seats to the stage because that’s the only way the "Cruel Summer" singer would find him, right? The actor is showing his Swiftie side, and his social media is abuzz with Eras Tour excitement. In a video shared on Instagram, the 44-year-old from the set of the Starz series shared the cast's plans to attend Swift's concert.

"We're gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going," Heughan said while vibing on Swift’s 2017 Reputation track Ready for it..? "We're gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going," he added. Well, we all know who Heughan's talking about – none other than Swift's beau and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce! After some crafty moves, including slipping her his number and the infamous friendship bracelet, Kelce won her heart. The couple has been going strong for almost a year now, according to sources.

The video concludes with a scene of Heughan mimicking Swift's trademark heart hands gesture towards the camera, reminiscent of a move Kelce also executed during one of his NFL games last season.

Swifties' top tips for Heughan: How to impress Swift?

Well, Swifties are probably the goofiest fandom when it comes to tackling healthy banter, and so they did pass on some advice to Heughan on how to impress her. After Heughan jokingly referenced his on-screen appearance, suggesting that Swift would "fall for a man in a ginger wig," one fan chimed in with, “Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam - I hear that works.”

"You know, she's gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I'm really excited." Heughan says in the video, adding, “how could she resist?” “Oh Sam she will definitely fall for you,” another fan joked with laughing emojis.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour

is scheduled to perform for three consecutive nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh as part of her European Eras tour schedule. Taylor will be serenading fans from June 7th to 9th. Then, it's on to Liverpool, England for another three-show stint at Anfield Stadium happening June 13th, 14th, and 15th. Her European tour leg will extend through August, including stops in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, and other cities.