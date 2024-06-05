Jennifer Lopez's grim outing reveals 'high levels of stress' amid Ben Affleck's split rumour

Jennifer Lopez has been keeping a low-key appearance after deciding to pull the plug on her million-dollar LA residency, disappointing fans. On Tuesday, she was reportedly seen wearing a grimace while driving with manager Benny Medina in Los Angeles. JLO may have tried to conceal her emotions, but her demeanour during the outing spoke volumes, hinting at the turmoil she may be experiencing amidst the ongoing speculation. Jennifer Lopez flaunts her gold Schiaparelli sunglasses (Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez grimaces during LA outing

Rumours of tension between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hitting headlines for days, fueled by their separate residences and limited interactions beyond parental duties. Recent photos captured by Page Six seem to add weight to this speculation. JLo, usually known for her stoicism, was spotted riding in the passenger seat of manager Benny Medina's BMW convertible. Her lips were pursed, and in another photo, she appeared to look away, seemingly withdrawn while trying to hide her emotions behind oversized eyeglasses.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The pair's destination remains unclear, but notably absent from the outing was Lopez's husband, Ben Affleck. This marks yet another sombre appearance for JLo, following her recent trip to the flea market with daughter Emme, during which eyewitnesses noted her clear lack of cheerfulness.

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James believes that the recent outing makes the singer-songwriter appear under "high levels of stress." As per the expert, "Sitting staring ahead in a car it appears obvious that Jennifer’s mood appears stern and reflective but her facial expressions here also suggests what could be high levels of stress or feeling under pressure. Her lips are clamped and the top lip sucked inward in a gesture often associated with regret or displeasure.

Jen and Ben’s split rumours: ‘A cover-up for career downfall’

A lot has happened since the couple's rekindled romance hit the tabloids. After getting married in 2023, JLO made her much-awaited comeback with the album This is Me...Now, which shockingly failed to impress her fan base, leading to its declaration as a flop. The album was accompanied by a documentary depicting her love journey with Ben Affleck, aimed at boosting promotion but received a lukewarm response.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce drama created to ‘cover up career downfall’, expert claims

A week ago, the Selena actress decided to pull the curtain on her musical tour, which was rebranded from This is Me...Now to This Is Me...Live. The decision came just days after her sci-fi film Atlas landed on Netflix but received mixed responses. Now, a PR expert believes that the divorce rumours were created to distract people from her career struggles.

Speaking to The Mirror Mayah Riaz said, “It’s no wonder there’s speculation about the divorce rumours surrounding her and Ben could have been created to distract from her career downfall. It is not uncommon for celebrities to face speculation and rumours, particularly during challenging times in their careers.”

Also read: Joe Jonas and Demi Moore, 61, caught cosying up in 'flirtatious new friendship': Report

"Divorce rumours or personal life distractions can sometimes be used as a strategy to divert attention from any professional setbacks." the expert added.