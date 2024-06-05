Joe Jonas and Demi Moore, 61, caught cosying up in 'flirtatious new friendship': Report

Demi Moore and Joe Jonas are fueling rumours of a surprising connection. The 61-year-old actress and the 33-year-old singer have reportedly been seen getting cosy, sparking speculation about a blossoming friendship with a touch of flirtiness they say. The ever-charming Moore, who never fails to impress the crowd with her top-notch fashion and ageless appearance, was seen having lunch with the boy band member and sources described their friendship as a ‘new bond.’ Joe Jonas and Demi Moore spark rumours of a new friendship after a cosy lunch date in France, following Joe's unexpected performance at an event.

Joe Jonas and Demi Moore form new friendship

The Jonas brother, who recently garnered loads of attention due to his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Sophie Turner, reportedly dated model Stormi Bee for a while. After a whirlwind romance for nearly five months, sources claim they've called it quits. The Jonas Brother is now linked to a surprising new name: Demi Moore. While some reports hinted at a blossoming romance, a reliable source close to the situation shut down rumours of anything more than a friendly lunch.

Apparently, the pair, connected through mutual friends, enjoyed a recent lunch date at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. This sighting comes on the heels of Moore's buzz-worthy horror film, The Substance at Cannes, where she even hosted the amfAR gala – an event where Joe, alongside his brother Nick, made a surprise appearance.

When Joe met Demi at amfAR gala

Nick Jonas was originally scheduled to take the stage, but it was Joe's unexpected cameo that made Moore groove to the beats of Cake by the Ocean. The energy was contagious, the crowd was swaying and so was the veteran star who was spotted dancing with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh during the song. Later, Moore and Joe were seen enjoying a meal together, along with Joe's brother Kevin and supermodel Heidi Klum, reports the entertainment magazine.

Sources reveal that Joe shares mutual friends with Moore, including her stylist Brad Goreski and manager Jason Weinberg. This shared social circle could explain their recent interaction and perhaps even the lunch date.

On the work front, “He’s (Joe) been busy working on his solo album,” a source told the outlet. On the other hand, Moore has stayed relatively single following her divorce from Ashton Kutcher in 2011, who was her third husband. The mother of three and grandmother of one maintains a strong bond with her second husband Bruce Willis, who is currently dealing with frontotemporal dementia.