Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce drama created to ‘cover up career downfall’, expert claims

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again in the headlines, but this time not for their rekindled romance or public displays of affection, but for rumours of a split and career challenges. For months, the Hollywood A-listers have not been photographed together on outings but only while fulfilling parental commitments. Jennifer Lopez said that she was cancelling her summer tour to spend more time with her family as rumors circulate over a split with actor-husband Ben Affleck. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

The split rumours intensified when Ben reportedly moved out of their lavish Beverly Hills mansion to reside in a rental property. Amidst this, JLO cancelled her highly anticipated upcoming LA concerts. Sources cite family issues, but PR experts believe there’s more to the story

Jen and Ben split rumours: A distraction from career struggles?

Jennifer Lopez's million-dollar LA residency was abruptly cancelled, leaving fans dismayed. The singer herself shared the news, expressing how "heartsick and devastated" she felt. This cancellation follows a Page Six report, citing a source who claimed that MGM Grand, the venue slated to host JLo's over 90 concerts scheduled in 2025 and promised her $90 million for the deal, “grew nervous due to low ticket sales.”

Speaking to Mirror, Riaz said, "In March, JLo cancelled the last seven dates of the tour. Then in April, the tour name was changed from This Is Me…Now to This Is Me … Live: The Greatest Hits.”

JLO faces career struggles

Furthermore, JLo's return to the film industry with the Netflix sci-fi series, "Atlas," also faced challenges as it failed to draw in viewers. Amid these setbacks, it's tempting to link everything to the troubles in Ben and Jen's paradise. However, PR expert Mayah Riaz isn't convinced and believes otherwise.

Stressing on the fact that Ben and Jen’s rumours may have been created to hide these challenges, the expert continued, “It’s no wonder there’s speculation about the divorce rumours surrounding her and Ben could have been created to distract from her career downfall. It is not uncommon for celebrities to face speculation and rumours, particularly during challenging times in their careers.”

‘Jennifer and Ben’s rumours should be approached with scepticism’

"Divorce rumours or personal life distractions can sometimes be used as a strategy to divert attention from any professional setbacks." PR specialist points out that these stories should be taken with scepticism until they are proven true. Ryan McCormick, another expert, believes JLo could be dealing with a private problem she chooses to keep to herself. This issue might be connected to her marriage, which is always under the spotlight.

However, it's also possible the issue is simply low ticket sales. Performing in empty seats could “harm her image,” so cancelling the tour might have been a strategic decision to avoid a bigger PR nightmare.