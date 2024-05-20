 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck figuring out tension in their marriage: Report | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck figuring out tension in their marriage: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
May 20, 2024 06:35 PM IST

Amid buzz of trouble in their marital paradise, Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are trying to bury the hatchet.

In the last few months, there have been rumours around Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship hitting a rough patch. Now, a new report states that the Hollywood couple is determined to fight back, trying to work through their relationship troubles. (Also read: Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring for first time amid Jennifer Lopez’ split rumours)

There are reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch.


A report by ET Online stated that they have taken a break to figure things out and what their future looks like together.

Second chance to Bennifer

“Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high. They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down,” said a source.

To the delight of their fans, the 54-year-old singer and her actor husband, 51, were spotted together for the first time in over a month.

On Friday, Ben was photographed by TMZ behind the wheel of his car. Some of the fans noticed his wedding band was missing from his ring finger. The photos were taken outside a recital for Ben’s daughter, Seraphina, 15, whom he shares with former wife Jennifer Garner. They also share Violet, 18, and Samuel, 12.

For her own part, Jennifer has 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with her former husband, Marc Anthony. At the same event for Ben and Jennifer Garner's second child, Jennifer Lopez, who was also in attendance, was seen wearing her wedding ring.

Another source said that Ben is focused on his kids. "Ben's priority is his family and well-being," the source shared of the couple, who got married in July 2022.

Trouble in paradise

Speculation over the status of their relationship grew louder after dating coach Lenna Marsak shared on her Instagram Story last week that Lopez had "liked" her post about unhealthy relationships months after it was posted.

"You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves," Lenna captioned her post, adding, "We can't expect someone to see us when we can't even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing & fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it's action."

About their relationship

Jennifer and Ben first got together in 2002 after filming Gigli as co-stars. Thereafter, they were engaged for some time but called it quits in 2004. Their love story intertwined their red threads of fate 20 years later as they again got engaged in 2022, paving the way for a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

 

